How to watch the Bass Pro Shops Night Race via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Bristol, Tennessee for the final race in the first round of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. The circuit will be running under the lights with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The race will air on NBC Sports.
If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBCSports.com/live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
Kevin Harvick won last year’s race, and the four years prior saw wins by Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, and Harvick in 2016. This year, Harvick is installed at +1100 to win by DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch is favored at +400, followed by Kyle Larson (+450), Denny Hamlin (+600), Chase Elliott (+800), and Joey Logano (+1000). Pole-sitter Martin Truex, Jr. is +1800 to win.
This is the third and final race in the round of 16. Hamlin opened the playoffs with a win at the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington and then Truex won the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond. Hamlin, Truex, and Larson currently top the playoff field. Alex Bowman, Tyler Reddick, William Byron, and Michael McDowell are the four drivers projected to miss the cut to 12.
2021 Bass Pro Shops Night Race, starting lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|1
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|3
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|4
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|5
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|8
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|9
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|10
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Team Penske
|11
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|12
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|13
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|14
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|15
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|16
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|17
|Ross Chastain
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|18
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|19
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|20
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|21
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing
|22
|Erik Jones
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|23
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|24
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|25
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|26
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|27
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|28
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|29
|Justin Haley
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|30
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|31
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|32
|BJ McLeod
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports
|33
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|Rick Ware Racing
|34
|Quin Houff
|0
|StarCom Racing
|35
|JJ Yeley
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|36
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|37
|James Davison
|15
|Rick Ware Racing
|38
|David Starr
|66
|Motorsports Business Management