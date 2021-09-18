How to watch the Bass Pro Shops Night Race via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Bristol, Tennessee for the final race in the first round of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. The circuit will be running under the lights with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The race will air on NBC Sports.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBCSports.com/live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Kevin Harvick won last year’s race, and the four years prior saw wins by Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, and Harvick in 2016. This year, Harvick is installed at +1100 to win by DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch is favored at +400, followed by Kyle Larson (+450), Denny Hamlin (+600), Chase Elliott (+800), and Joey Logano (+1000). Pole-sitter Martin Truex, Jr. is +1800 to win.

This is the third and final race in the round of 16. Hamlin opened the playoffs with a win at the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington and then Truex won the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond. Hamlin, Truex, and Larson currently top the playoff field. Alex Bowman, Tyler Reddick, William Byron, and Michael McDowell are the four drivers projected to miss the cut to 12.