How to watch the Bass Pro Shops Night Race via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
A general view of fans, drivers and crew during during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Bristol, Tennessee for the final race in the first round of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. The circuit will be running under the lights with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The race will air on NBC Sports.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBCSports.com/live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Kevin Harvick won last year’s race, and the four years prior saw wins by Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, and Harvick in 2016. This year, Harvick is installed at +1100 to win by DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch is favored at +400, followed by Kyle Larson (+450), Denny Hamlin (+600), Chase Elliott (+800), and Joey Logano (+1000). Pole-sitter Martin Truex, Jr. is +1800 to win.

This is the third and final race in the round of 16. Hamlin opened the playoffs with a win at the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington and then Truex won the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond. Hamlin, Truex, and Larson currently top the playoff field. Alex Bowman, Tyler Reddick, William Byron, and Michael McDowell are the four drivers projected to miss the cut to 12.

2021 Bass Pro Shops Night Race, starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car # Team
Pos. Driver Car # Team
1 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
2 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
3 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske
4 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports
5 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports
6 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
7 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
8 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
9 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
10 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske
11 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports
12 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
13 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
14 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
15 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
16 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
17 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
18 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
19 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
20 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
21 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing
22 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
24 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
25 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
26 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
27 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
28 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing
29 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports
30 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports
31 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports
32 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports
33 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing
34 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing
35 JJ Yeley 51 Petty Ware Racing
36 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing
37 James Davison 15 Rick Ware Racing
38 David Starr 66 Motorsports Business Management

