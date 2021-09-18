Full starting lineup for 2021 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol

The NASCAR Cup Series wraps up the first round of its playoff on Saturday under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway. The 2021 Bass Pro Shops Night Race gets underway at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC Sports Network with a live stream at NBC Sports Live.

Martin Truex, Jr. has claimed the pole position for the race and Denny Hamlin will join him on the front row. The starting lineup was created using a performance-metric formula that takes into account performance over the course of the season combined with performance in the last race.

Although Truex is on the pole, he has only the 10th best odds to win Saturday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +1800 while Hamlin has the third-best odds at +600. Kyle Busch is the odds-on favorite at +400 followed by Kyle Larson (+450), Hamlin, Chase Elliott (+800), and Joey Logano (+1000).

Here is the full lineup for Saturday’s 2021 Bass Pro Shops Night Race.