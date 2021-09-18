Full starting lineup for 2021 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol

The NASCAR Cup Series wraps up the first round of its playoff on Saturday under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway. The 2021 Bass Pro Shops Night Race gets underway at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC Sports Network with a live stream at NBC Sports Live.
Martin Truex, Jr. has claimed the pole position for the race and Denny Hamlin will join him on the front row. The starting lineup was created using a performance-metric formula that takes into account performance over the course of the season combined with performance in the last race.
Although Truex is on the pole, he has only the 10th best odds to win Saturday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +1800 while Hamlin has the third-best odds at +600. Kyle Busch is the odds-on favorite at +400 followed by Kyle Larson (+450), Hamlin, Chase Elliott (+800), and Joey Logano (+1000).
Here is the full lineup for Saturday’s 2021 Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
2021 Bass Pro Shops Night Race, starting lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|1
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|3
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|4
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|5
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|8
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|9
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|10
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Team Penske
|11
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|12
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|13
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|14
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|15
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|16
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|17
|Ross Chastain
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|18
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|19
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|20
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|21
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing
|22
|Erik Jones
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|23
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|24
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|25
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|26
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|27
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|28
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|29
|Justin Haley
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|30
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|31
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|32
|BJ McLeod
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports
|33
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|Rick Ware Racing
|34
|Quin Houff
|0
|StarCom Racing
|35
|JJ Yeley
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|36
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|37
|James Davison
|15
|Rick Ware Racing
|38
|David Starr
|66
|Motorsports Business Management