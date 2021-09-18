 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full starting lineup for 2021 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race takes place on September 18th this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Saturday’s Cup Series race at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

By Collin Sherwin
Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, races during the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 19, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series wraps up the first round of its playoff on Saturday under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway. The 2021 Bass Pro Shops Night Race gets underway at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC Sports Network with a live stream at NBC Sports Live.

Martin Truex, Jr. has claimed the pole position for the race and Denny Hamlin will join him on the front row. The starting lineup was created using a performance-metric formula that takes into account performance over the course of the season combined with performance in the last race.

Although Truex is on the pole, he has only the 10th best odds to win Saturday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +1800 while Hamlin has the third-best odds at +600. Kyle Busch is the odds-on favorite at +400 followed by Kyle Larson (+450), Hamlin, Chase Elliott (+800), and Joey Logano (+1000).

Here is the full lineup for Saturday’s 2021 Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

2021 Bass Pro Shops Night Race, starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car # Team
1 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
2 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
3 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske
4 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports
5 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports
6 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
7 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
8 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
9 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
10 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske
11 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports
12 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
13 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
14 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
15 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
16 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
17 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
18 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
19 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
20 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
21 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing
22 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
24 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
25 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
26 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
27 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
28 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing
29 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports
30 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports
31 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports
32 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports
33 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing
34 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing
35 JJ Yeley 51 Petty Ware Racing
36 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing
37 James Davison 15 Rick Ware Racing
38 David Starr 66 Motorsports Business Management

