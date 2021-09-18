How to watch Northwestern vs. Duke via live online stream

The Northwestern Wildcats and Duke Blue Devils meet up in Week 3 at Wallace-Wade Stadium in Durham, NC. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on the ACC Network. Both of these teams are looking to get above .500 for the first time this season.

Northwestern (1-1, 0-1 B1G) are coming off a pretty easy win over Indiana State last week. They got a rude awakening week one though getting run all over by a pretty good Michigan State squad. Duke on the other hand beat an FCS squad last week, but was a major upset in Week One, losing to Charlotte in the final seconds of the game, giving the 49ers their first Power Five victory in program history. This game could be the turning point for both teams, to turn it around for one and to fall into a tailspin for the other.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription that has access to the ACC Network. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Northwestern is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -130 on the moneyline. That makes Duke a +110 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 49.