How to watch Utah vs San Diego State via live online stream

The Utah Utes and San Diego State Aztecs meet up in Week 3 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. The Utes got bullied around last week aging BYU in the Holy War, so they’ll be looking to get back in the win column on Saturday night.

The Utes (1-1) have only defeated an FCS team so far this year and got beat up pretty good against BYU last week. Utah will need to be ready for a SDSU (2-0) squad that can run over anybody they seem to come in contact with. The Aztecs ground game with Greg Bell is legit, and Utah will need to try anything in their power to stop it.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Utah is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -350 on the moneyline. That makes SDSU a +270 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 43.