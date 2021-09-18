 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch South Carolina vs. Georgia via live online stream

South Carolina and Georgia face off Saturday, September 18th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Collin Sherwin

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett during the game between the UAB Blazers and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 11, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The South Carolina Gamecocks and No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs meet up in Week 3 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. The kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network. The Bulldogs will continue their quest to an undefeated season, hoping that the rest of the country buys in to what they're selling along the way

UGA (2-0) knocked off perennial power Clemson in week one thanks to its stellar defense. Overall, the Dogs have given up just 10 points all season to their two opponents combined. South Carolina (2-0) looks solid under first-year head coach Shane Beemer, but they’ll need to be a lot better than solid to pull a massive upset over this dark horse national title contender.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app, but keep in mind that you’ll need a cable log in with access to the SEC Network. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Georgia is a 31-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -9000 on the moneyline. That makes South Carolina a +3000 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 47.

