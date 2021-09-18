How to watch Virginia vs. North Carolina via live online stream

The Virginia Cavaliers and North Carolina Tar Heels meet up in Week 3 at Carter–Finley Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACC Network. This game will prove once and for all if the Tar Heels are contenders or pretenders in the ACC in 2021.

UNC (1-1, 0-1) was a flashy pick to end up in the ACC title game during the offseason, but they crashed right back down to earth in week one with a loss to Virginia Tech. Sam Howell and company got back on track last week with a dominating win over Georgia State. Still, VT (2-0) proves a tough test. The Hokies dominated Illinois and took FCS William and Mary to the woodshed last week. If Mack Brown can’t put it together this week it’ll be a long season in Chapel Hill.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or ESPN app available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to the ACC Network, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

North Carolina is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -310 on the moneyline. That makes Virginia a +245 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 65.5.