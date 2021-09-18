 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Auburn vs. Penn State via live online stream

Auburn and Penn State face off Saturday, September 18th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Collin Sherwin

The Auburn Tigers and #10 Penn State Nittany Lions meet up in Week 3 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, AP on Saturday, September 18th. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. An SEC team traveling to Big Ten country for an out-of-conference game? Now, this I gotta see.

The Tigers seem to be rolling under first-year head coach Bryan Harsin. He has Auburn undefeated and has outscored its opponents by a total of 162-10. Now, those were both FCS schools and proved no major threat. Now, they head to Happy Valley where Penn State (2-0,1-) and a White Out will be waiting for them. This game will tell us a lot about the makeup of this Auburn football team and if they can handle adversity on the road in a hostile environment.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Penn State is a 5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -200 on the moneyline. That makes Auburn a +170 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 52.5.

