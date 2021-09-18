How to watch Auburn vs. Penn State via live online stream

The Auburn Tigers and #10 Penn State Nittany Lions meet up in Week 3 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, AP on Saturday, September 18th. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. An SEC team traveling to Big Ten country for an out-of-conference game? Now, this I gotta see.

The Tigers seem to be rolling under first-year head coach Bryan Harsin. He has Auburn undefeated and has outscored its opponents by a total of 162-10. Now, those were both FCS schools and proved no major threat. Now, they head to Happy Valley where Penn State (2-0,1-) and a White Out will be waiting for them. This game will tell us a lot about the makeup of this Auburn football team and if they can handle adversity on the road in a hostile environment.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Penn State is a 5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -200 on the moneyline. That makes Auburn a +170 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 52.5.