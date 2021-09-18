How to watch Rice vs. Texas via live online stream

The Rice Owls and Texas Longhorns meet up in Week X at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on Longhorn Network. The Longhorns are hoping to recover from a 40-21 loss to Arkansas while the Owls try to bounce back after a blowout loss to Houston.

Texas (1-1, 0-0 Big 12) has had two games going in opposite directions. After trouncing a ranked Louisiana team in Week 1, the Longhorns dropped the ball in Week 2 against the Razorbacks. The Owls (0-2, 0-0 C-USA) are still looking for their first win of the season, having lost to Arkansas in Week 1 before falling 44-7 to Houston.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it on the Longhorn Network subset of WatchESPN or ESPN app available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to the Longhorn Network, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Texas is a 26.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -3800 on the moneyline. That makes Rice a +1600 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 53.5.