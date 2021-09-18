How to watch Stanford vs. Vanderbilt via live online stream

The Stanford Cardinal and Vanderbilt Commodores meet up in Week 3 at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPNU. The Cardinal hope to parlay a big win over USC into another victory while the Commodores hope to show they’re headed in the right direction under Clark Lea.

Stanford (1-1. 1-0 Pac-12) looked lost in the opener against Kansas State, but bounced back nicely against USC to cool off David Shaw’s seat for at least a couple weeks. Vanderbilt (1-1, 0-0 SEC) has had mixed results in the first two weeks, losing to East Tennessee State Week 1 before narrowly edging Colorado State in Week 2.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Stanford is a 12-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -475 on the moneyline. That makes Vanderbilt a +350 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 48.5.