How to watch Stanford vs. Vanderbilt via live online stream

Stanford and Vanderbilt face off Saturday, September 18th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Collin Sherwin
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee passes the ball on the run during a college football game against the USC Trojans played on September 11, 2021 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Stanford Cardinal and Vanderbilt Commodores meet up in Week 3 at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPNU. The Cardinal hope to parlay a big win over USC into another victory while the Commodores hope to show they’re headed in the right direction under Clark Lea.

Stanford (1-1. 1-0 Pac-12) looked lost in the opener against Kansas State, but bounced back nicely against USC to cool off David Shaw’s seat for at least a couple weeks. Vanderbilt (1-1, 0-0 SEC) has had mixed results in the first two weeks, losing to East Tennessee State Week 1 before narrowly edging Colorado State in Week 2.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Stanford is a 12-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -475 on the moneyline. That makes Vanderbilt a +350 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 48.5.

