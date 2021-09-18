How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Boise State via live online stream

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and Boise State Broncos meet up in Week 3 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, ID. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. Both teams should view this as a flagship game to show its respective program is trending in the right direction.

Oklahoma State (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) has had two close games against what many would consider lesser opponents, meaning head coach Mike Gundy needs a convincing victory here to show he’s on the right track in Stillwater. Boise State (1-1, 0-0 Mountain West) had a tough game against UCF in the opener, but bounced back well in a 54-13 victory against UTEP. First-year head coach Andy Avalos can make a big statement with a win here.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Boise State is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -165 on the moneyline. That makes Oklahoma State a +145 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 57.5.