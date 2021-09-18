 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Boise State via live online stream

Oklahoma State and Boise State face off Saturday, September 18th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Collin Sherwin
Running back Taequan Tyler of the Boise State Broncos sprints down the sidelines during the second half against the UTEP Miners at Albertsons Stadium on September 10, 2021 in Boise, Idaho. Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and Boise State Broncos meet up in Week 3 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, ID. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. Both teams should view this as a flagship game to show its respective program is trending in the right direction.

Oklahoma State (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) has had two close games against what many would consider lesser opponents, meaning head coach Mike Gundy needs a convincing victory here to show he’s on the right track in Stillwater. Boise State (1-1, 0-0 Mountain West) had a tough game against UCF in the opener, but bounced back well in a 54-13 victory against UTEP. First-year head coach Andy Avalos can make a big statement with a win here.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Boise State is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -165 on the moneyline. That makes Oklahoma State a +145 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 57.5.

