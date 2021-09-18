How to watch Arizona State vs. BYU via live online stream

The No. 19 Arizona State Sun Devils and No. 23 BYU Cougars meet up in Week 3 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, UT. Kickoff is set for 10:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. This is another pivotal matchup for the Cougars in an effort to contend for the College Football Playoff, while Arizona State hopes to cement its status as a Pac-12 contender with a victory.

The Sun Devils (2-0, 0-0 Pac-12) are hoping to avoid become the third Pac-12 team to fall to BYU early this season. BYU has already knocked off Arizona and Utah ahead of this showdown. The Cougars (2-0) have been solid this year and are hoping to score a signature victory over a ranked opponent ahead of news they’ll be joining the Big 12 conference.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Arizona State is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -170 on the moneyline. That makes BYU a +150 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at XX.