How to watch San Jose State vs. Hawai’i via live online stream

The San Jose State Spartans and Hawai’i Warriors meet up in Week 3 from Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, HI. Kickoff is set for 12:30 a.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. You read that right, you insomniacs on he east coast will have a Mountain West conference game to consume into the wee hours of the morning.

The defending Mountain West champs San Jose State (1-1) was last in action on September 4 when they fell 30-7 at USC in what turned out to be Clay Helton’s final win with the Trojans. Quarterback Nick Starkel threw for over 300 yards but had two picks. Hawaii (1-2) once again struggled with a Pac-12 school on the mainland last Saturday, falling 45-27 to Oregon State. Chevan Cordeiro threw for 366 yards, two touchdowns, and two picks.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

San Jose State is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -265 on the moneyline. That makes Hawai’i a +215 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 61.5.