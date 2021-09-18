 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch San Jose State vs. Hawai’i via live online stream

San Jose State and Hawai’i face off very early on the east coast on Saturday, September 18th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Nick Simon
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors QB Chevan Cordeiro passes the ball during a college football game between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Oregon State Beavers on September 11, 2021 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon. Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The San Jose State Spartans and Hawai’i Warriors meet up in Week 3 from Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, HI. Kickoff is set for 12:30 a.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. You read that right, you insomniacs on he east coast will have a Mountain West conference game to consume into the wee hours of the morning.

The defending Mountain West champs San Jose State (1-1) was last in action on September 4 when they fell 30-7 at USC in what turned out to be Clay Helton’s final win with the Trojans. Quarterback Nick Starkel threw for over 300 yards but had two picks. Hawaii (1-2) once again struggled with a Pac-12 school on the mainland last Saturday, falling 45-27 to Oregon State. Chevan Cordeiro threw for 366 yards, two touchdowns, and two picks.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

San Jose State is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -265 on the moneyline. That makes Hawai’i a +215 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 61.5.

More From DraftKings Nation