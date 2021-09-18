How to watch Tulane vs. Ole Miss via live online stream

The Tulane Green Wave and No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels meet up in Week 3 at Vaught–Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. This will be the Rebels’ final crack at working out some of the early-season kings before opening up SEC play at...*gulp*....Alabama in two weeks.

Ole Miss (2-0) was an offensive fireworks show last Saturday in a 54-17 victory over Austin Peay. Matt Corral threw for 281 yards and five touchdowns while receivers Dontario Drummond and Jonathan Mingo combined for 13 receptions, 206 yards and four touchdowns. Tulane (1-1) bounced back from a close loss to Oklahoma with a dominant 69-20 win over Morgan State in Montgomery.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Ole Miss is a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -650 on the moneyline. That makes Tulane a +460 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 76.