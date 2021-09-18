Tale of the Tape for Ariane Lipski vs. Mandy Bohm

Ariane Lipski looks to break a two fight losing skid against the unbeaten Mandy Bohm on Saturday night at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nicknamed “The Queen of Violence”, Lipski has put on violent showings against Antonina Shevchenko and Montana De La Rosa, but was unable to come out victorious in either showing. Trying to get back on track, Lipski will surely be looking to showcase some deadly striking against the unbeaten Bohm.

Lipski, owning 6KOs and 3 submissions, has proven to be a threat no matter where the fight goes. With a resume equally as impressive, Lipski is quickly cementing herself as a powerful gatekeeper in the women’s flyweight division.

Meanwhile, the unbeaten Mandy Bohm is on her way to making a name for herself; and it all starts with a win over a noteworthy veteran like Lipski. The woman known as “Monster” is flawless in 7 outings with 4 stoppages in those contests split up evenly between (T)KOs and submissions.

So far looking to be a double threat, Bohm even showcased the ability to go three rounds when she outpointed the durable Griet Eeckhout at Bellator 247.

Without a doubt, this will be a hotly contested match up where two fighters on opposite ends of the tracks meet in the middle for an explosive showdown.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Ariane Lipski vs. Mandy Bohm at UFC Fight Night on September 18.

Lipski vs. Bohm odds

Moneyline

Lipski: -120

Bohm: +100

Total rounds

Over 2.5: -255

Under 2.5: +190

Method of Victory

Lipski by KO/TKO/DQ: +450

Bohm by KO/TKO/DQ: +700

Lipski by submission: +800

Bohm by submission: +1000

Lipski by decision: +180

Bohm by decision: +175

Draw: +5000

