Tale of the Tape for Ion Cutelaba vs. Devin Clark

Ion Cutelaba and Devin Clark look to make waves in the light heavyweight division this Saturday at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. An explosive finisher, Cutelaba will have his hands full against the cagey Clark.

Although Cutelaba has gone without a win in almost exactly two years, he has continued to go out on his shield and put on exciting performances time and time again. After battling Magomed Ankalaev twice, Cutelaba’s quest for a victory was delayed just a bit longer as he fought to a draw against Dustin Jacoby.

Still seeking his 5th victory in the UFC, Cutelaba is a dynamic finisher with an impressive 93% stoppage rate in his wins. Standing across the cage from him, Devin Clark is trying to get back to winning ways after suffering a first round submission loss at the hands of Saturday’s headliner: Anthony Smith.

Clark, an 11-fight UFC veteran, has been around the block and knows how to grind out a victory in the Octagon. Although he lacks an abundance of finishes on his record, Clark is a stifling force inside the cage with an outstanding resume.

Having been in the cage with the likes of Jan Blachowicz, Aleksandar Rakic, Ryan Spann, and Anthony Smith, there is no question that Clark has been exposed to a high level of competition for many years now.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Ion Cutelaba vs. Devin Clark at UFC Fight Night on September 18.

Cutelaba vs. Clark odds

Moneyline

Cutelaba: -145

Clark: +125

Total rounds

Over 1.5: -150

Under 1.5: +120

Method of Victory

Cutelaba by KO/TKO/DQ: +110

Clark by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Cutelaba by submission: +1200

Clark by submission: +1200

Cutelaba by decision: +600

Clark by decision: +250

Draw: +5000

