Tale of the Tape for Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

#6 ranked Anthony Smith and #11 ranked Ryan Spann square off this Saturday night at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada in a bout that will propel the career of the winner.

Smith nearly retired a year ago after a brutal two fight skid put his back to the cage literally and figuratively. However, he has since rebounded successfully with two consecutive wins, handing Devin Clark and Jimmy Crute first round stoppage losses.

With 32 finishes to his name over a notable 35-16 overall career, Smith has been a longtime threat in the sport’s light heavyweight division. Even at 33 years old, he looked to be adding new weapons to the arsenal when he put on a jab clinic against Crute earlier this year. Appearing as sharp as ever at this point in his career is a testament in and of itself, but continuing to improve at his age is something else impressive entirely.

Nicknamed “Lionheart”, Smith steps into the cage against a 6’5” offensive double threat that will look to test the durability of the veteran. Spann’s most recent outing was an emphatic stoppage win over Misha Cirkunov and “Superman”, usually known for his grappling as he attempts a very high 1.52 submissions per round, has increasingly been showcasing dangerous tools on the feet, as well.

A solid 19-6 as a professional, Spann struggled early in his career but has gone 9-1 in his last 10 outings with the only loss in that time span coming to the powerful Johnny Walker. With notches such as Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, Sam Alvey, and Devin Clark on his belt, Spann is inching his way towards the top 10 of the division.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann at UFC Fight Night on September 18.

Smith vs. Spann odds

Moneyline

Smith: -170

Spann: +150

Total rounds

Over 2.5: -105

Under 2.5: -125

Method of Victory

Smith by KO/TKO/DQ: +240

Spann by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Smith by submission: +275

Spann by submission: +600

Smith by decision: +400

Spann by decision: +600

Draw: +5000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.