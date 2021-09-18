Saints vs. Panthers game picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints meet the Carolina Panthers in a Week 2 NFC South showdown, with both teams coming off victories in Week 1. The Saints are dealing with a COVID outbreak, but should be able to take the field against Carolina. Quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Sam Darnold were solid for their respective clubs in Week 1 and hope to keep things moving in the right direction in Week 2.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 2 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Panthers Week 2 odds

Spread: Saints -3

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Saints -180, Panthers +155

Our picks for Saints vs. Panthers

Pick against the spread: Saints -3

The Saints have won four straight games against the Panthers, with all four coming by three points or more. New Orleans no longer has Drew Brees, but Winston is proving to be a capable quarterback. Christian McCaffrey makes a difference for Carolina, but the superior overall team is New Orleans.

Over/under 44.5 points: Over

NFL teams are scoring more as seasons progress. Part of this is the tilt towards passing the ball more, while some it comes from defenses being forced to adapt to rule changes favoring offensive players. It’s hard to bet the under even with good defensive teams, so take the over here.

Preferred player prop: Christian McCaffrey over 113.5 rushing+receiving yards (-110)

McCaffrey has been dynamite when he’s on the field. In his last 20 games, he’s averaging 147.7 combined yards per game. The Panthers running back is going to be the focus of the offense and will get tremendous volume, as he did in Week 1.

