Bengals vs. Bears game picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals head to the Windy City to meet with the Chicago Bears for a Week 2 clash. The Bengals are coming off an overtime victory over the Minnesota Vikings, while the Bears are hoping to bounce back after a massive defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears matchup in Week 2 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Bears Week 2 odds

Spread: Bears -2.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Bengals +140, Bears -120

Our picks for Bengals vs. Bears

Pick against the spread: Bengals +2.5

Yes, this could be an Andy Dalton “revenge game”, but the Bears looked out of sync offensively throwing the ball against the Rams. Cincinnati doesn’t have an amazing defense, but the Bengals were able to get pressure against Kirk Cousins in key situations. They’ll be able to push the Bears at the point of attack enough to rattle Dalton. The calls for Justin Fields to take over at quarterback could get louder after this game.

Over/under 45.5 points: Over

As bad as the Bears looked on both sides of the ball, they should bounce back slightly this week. The Bengals are still getting in rhythm offensively, but Joe Mixon and Ja’Marr Chase looked good against Minnesota. If Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd step up, Cincinnati’s offense could put up a big number here. The Bears should move the ball better than did against LA. The over is the play here.

Preferred player prop: Joe Mixon over 66.5 rushing yards (-115)

Since 2018, Mixon is averaging 77.3 rushing yards per game. He put up 127 against the Vikings last week, busting out some big runs in the process. The Bears will present a much stiffer challenge, although they did allow Darrell Henderson to go for 70 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Mixon’s volume is good enough to get him to 67 yards and hit the over on this prop.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.