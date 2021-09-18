Patriots vs. Jets game picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL season

The New England Patriots and New York Jets go head-to-head in Week 2 as two rookie quarterbacks lead their squads with each hoping to capture his first career victory. Mac Jones and Zach Wilson both looked solid in their debuts, but couldn’t do enough to get a win to start their careers.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the New England Patriots-New York Jets in Week 2 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Jets Week 2 odds

Spread: Patriots -6

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Patriots -275, Jets +220

Our picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Pick against the spread: Patriots -6

Bill Belichick is one of the best coaches in NFL history, but he’s particularly deadly preparing for rookie quarterbacks. New England shored up its defense during the offseason and those additions should wreak havoc in Week 2. The Patriots have more overall talent and the better coach in this one.

Over/under 42.5 points: Under

With two rookies quarterbacks still trying to feel out NFL defenses, the under is a relatively safe play here. The Patriots and Jets combined for 30 points in Week 1. It’s unlikely Jones or Wilson suddenly has the magic formula to lighting up opponents, especially with the supporting cast both players currently have.

Preferred player prop: James White under 13.5 rushing yards (-125)

There’s some obvious risk with a low number like this, but White is almost exclusively a receiving back. He got four carries against the Dolphins, but only managed 12 yards. The Jets were alright at limiting Christian McCaffrey on the ground; it was his air game that ultimately took them down. White will be a factor in the offense, but it is unlikely to come from running the ball.

