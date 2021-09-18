Bills vs. Dolphins game picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL season

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins square off in Week 2 in a matchup of AFC East contenders. The Bills received a wake-up call against the Steelers in Week 1 while the Dolphins were able to edge out the New England Patriots to secure a win.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Buffalo Bills-Miami Dolphins in Week 2 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Dolphins Week 2 odds

Spread: Bills -3.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Bills -180, Dolphins +155

Our picks for Bills vs. Dolphins

Pick against the spread: Bills -3.5

Buffalo was shockingly ineffective offensively against the Steelers, managing just one touchdown in the game. The Dolphins have a good defense, but did have trouble defending the pass against rookie Mac Jones. This seems like a breakout game for Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and the Bills offense.

Over/under 47.5 points: Over

The Dolphins are going to get better offensively as Tua Tagovailoa continues to develop chemistry with his receivers. The Bills are going to be better than they were against the Steelers. They’ll still face a decent challenge against Miami’s defense, but this game is primed to go over.

Preferred player prop: Josh Allen over 2.5 passing touchdowns (+150)

In six career games against the Dolphins, Allen is 5-1. He’s thrown 17 touchdowns to just four interceptions in these contests and averages 258.7 yards per game. Given how he played last week, a natural regression is likely which is a good thing in this case. There’s value on this prop, so backing Allen here feels good.

