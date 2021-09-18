Broncos vs. Jaguars game picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL season

The Denver Broncos take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 with the teams heading in opposite directions. The Broncos are coming off a dominant victory over the New York Giants while the Jags are reeling from a shocking loss to the Houston Texans.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Denver Broncos-Jacksonville Jaguars matchup in Week 2 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Jaguars Week 1 odds

Spread: Broncos -6

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Broncos -275, Jaguars +220

Our picks for Broncos vs. Jaguars

Pick against the spread: Broncos -6

Denver has looked good with Teddy Bridgewater under center, playing a controlled game relying on a strong ground attack. Jerry Jeudy’s injury hurts, but Courtland Sutton and KJ Hamler are capable of filling the void. The Jaguars have an exciting quarterback prospect in Trevor Lawrence, but he’s prone to forcing the ball in bad spots when pressured. The Broncos have the defense to shake Lawrence for a second consecutive week.

Over/under 45 points: Under

Both offenses aren’t anything to write home about, making this a potential defensive showdown. The Broncos have the unit to rattle Lawrence, while leaning on the ground game to control the ball. The Jags could perform better offensively, but they’ll be going up against a better defense than they did in Week 1. Betting unders is getting risky nowadays, but this is a matchup where it seems likely.

Preferred player prop: Courtland Sutton over 54.5 receiving yards (-115)

With Jeudy out, someone has to take those targets and yards. Sutton was already the top receiver in Denver’s offense, but now he becomes the unquestioned No. 1 guy and should see more targets from this week onwards. After a down game against the Giants, it’s a good game for Sutton to bounce back in a big way.

