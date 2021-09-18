Rams vs. Colts game picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL season

The Los Angeles Rams looked like a Super Bowl contender with new quarterback Matthew Stafford under center, putting up 34 points in Week 1 against what was supposed to be a stellar Chicago Bears defense. Next up for the Rams is the Indianapolis Colts, who allowed Russell Wilson to throw for four touchdowns in Week 1.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Rams vs. Colts in Week 2 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Colts Week 2 odds

Spread: Rams -3.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Rams -195, Colts +165

Our picks for Rams vs. Colts

Pick against the spread: Rams -3.5

The Rams looked elite in Week 1 on both sides of the ball and while there will be some regression to the mean, the Colts pass defense doesn’t inspire much confidence. Los Angeles’ defense should be able to consistently get pressure on Carson Wentz and ultimately slow down Indy’s offense.

Over/under 48.5 points: Over

The Colts struggled in Week 1, managing just 16 points against the Seahawks. They’ll likely have issues against the Rams again. Los Angeles should keep its offensive output up, and this number is too low to take the under.

Preferred player prop: Cooper Kupp over 67.5 yards

Kupp tallied 108 yards against the Bears, with most of that coming on the 56-yard touchdown he caught where Chicago’s secondary seemingly forgot about him. Stafford and Kupp seem to have a connection, meaning the receiver is going to get a good amount of targets weekly. The Colts pass defense is suspect, making for an appetizing matchup for LA’s speedy receiver.

