Texans vs. Browns game picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL season

The Houston Texans will attempt to double their win total in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, who are coming off a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Browns welcome back Tyrod Taylor as an opponent, setting up a potential “revenge game” for the Texans starting quarterback coming off a monster game.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns matchup in Week 2 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Browns Week 2 odds

Spread: Browns -13

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Texans +460, Browns -650

Our picks for Texans vs. Browns

Pick against the spread: Texans +13

The Browns are the better team, but are they two touchdowns better? Cleveland’s defense got torched late in the loss to Kansas City, and the Texans looked surprisingly competent in Week 1. This could be a closer game than many think.

Over/under 48 points: Over

The teams combined for 66 points in Week 1, meaning the over is definitely the play here. The Texans should face more resistance against Cleveland’s defense, but will still put up points. The Browns look to be one of the better offenses in the league this season and should have a good day against Houston.

Preferred player prop: Baker Mayfield over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-145)

Mayfield didn’t throw for a touchdown in Cleveland’s close loss to Kansas City, as the Browns favored their running game. Expect him to be more aggressive throwing the ball against the Texans even with Odell Beckham Jr. out. Mayfield will look to have a big game in Week 2 and should toss multiple touchdowns against Houston’s suspect defense.

