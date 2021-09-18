Cincinnati vs. Indiana picks and best bets for Week 3

The No. 8 Cincinnati Bearcats are looking to make a statement against a Big Ten foe in non-conference action when making the short trip across state lines to take on the Indiana Hoosiers at noon ET on ESPN.
Cincinnati (2-0) did what they had to do in a 42-7 win over Murray State last Saturday but got off to a sleepy start. They entered the half tied 7-7 with the Racers before immediately steeping on the gas in the third quarter and running away with the blowout victory. Running back Jerome Ford took 13 carries for 113 yards and three touchdowns on offense while on defense, Ahmad Gardner was one of three defenders that came away with an interception.
After getting their doors blown off at Iowa in Week 1, Indiana (1-1, 0-1 Big Ten) was able to get back in order with a 56-14 victory over Idaho last week. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was able to bounce back with a three-touchdown game and was aided by running back Stephen Carr, who took 22 carries for 118 yards and a score. Keep an eye on the Hoosiers’ special teams as D.J. Matthews Jr. housed a punt return for a touchdown while their kick returners averaged 37.3 yards a return last Saturday.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Cincinnati: 10th overall, 24th offense, 8th defense
Indiana: 44th overall, 57th offense, 37th defense
Injury update
Cincinnati
No injuries to report
Indiana
DB Jaylin Williams is questionable with an undisclosed injury
DB Devon Matthews is questionable with an upper body injury
DL James Head Jr. is questionable with an undisclosed injury
QB Dexter Williams II Out For Season – Knee
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Cincinnati: 6-4 ATS (2020)
Indiana: 7-1 ATS (2020)
Total
Cincinnati: Over 5-5 (2020)
Indiana: Over 4-4 (2020)
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Cincinnati: 48th overall, 50th offense, 50th defense
Indiana: 37th overall, 31st offense, 41st defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Cincinnati -3.5
Total: 50
Moneyline: Cincinnati -170, Indiana +150
Opening line: Cincinnati -3.5
Opening total: 51
Weather
86 degrees, 5 MPH winds NE, 15% chance of rain
The Pick
Over 50
Both teams are stronger defensively than offensively but there will be enough action for the over to kick in here. Cincinnati overs are 5-3 as a road favorite under Luke Fickell while Indiana overs are 10-1 as a home underdog under Tom Allen.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.