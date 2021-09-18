Nebraska vs. Oklahoma picks and best bets for Week 3

An old Big 8 rivalry will be renewed on at noon ET on Fox as the Nebraska Cornhuskers will head down to Norman to face the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners. And yes, this game being scheduled for noon ET/11 a.m. CT by Fox may have been the final straw that led to Oklahoma bolting for the SEC.
After their too-close-for-comfort win over Tulane in Week 1, Oklahoma (2-0) was able to work out some kinks and dig deep into their depth chart in a 76-0 thumping of Western Carolina last Saturday. Spencer Rattler played just one half but managed to put up 243 yards and five touchdowns in limited action.
Nebraska (2-1) has reeled off a couple of wins since their embarrassing Week 1 loss to Illinois, downing Buffalo 28-3 last Saturday. Starting quarterback Adrian Martinez had a superb day both through the air and on the ground, throwing for 242 yards and rushing for 112.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Nebraska: 31st overall, 43rd offense, 29th defense
Oklahoma: 3rd overall, 1st offense, 15th defense
Injury update
Nebraska
WR Omar Manning is questionable – Lower Body
WR Oliver Martin is questionable – Undisclosed
DL Casey Rogers is questionable – Undisclosed
TE Travis Vokolek is questionable – Undisclosed
TE Austin Allen is questionable – Head
LB Will Honas is out for season – Knee
TE Thomas Fidone II is out indefinitely – Knee
Oklahoma
DB Kendall Dennis is questionable – Undisclosed
DE Nathan Rawlins Kibonge is questionable – Undisclosed
WR Brian Darby is out – Undisclosed
CB Woodi Washington is doubtful – Undisclosed
DB Billy Bowman is questionable – Undisclosed
LB Danny Stutsman is questionable – Undisclosed
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Nebraska: 4-4 ATS (2020)
Oklahoma: 8-3 ATS (2020)
Total
Nebraska: Over 1-7 (2020)
Oklahoma: Over 6-5 (2020)
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Nebraska: 25th overall, 23rd23rd offense, 30th defense
Oklahoma: 4th overall, 4th offense, 9th defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Oklahoma -22.5
Total: 62.5
Moneyline: Oklahoma -1750, Nebraska +950
Opening line: Oklahoma -22.5
Opening total: 62.5
Weather
91 degrees, 5 to 10 MPH winds ENE, 6% chance of rain
The Pick
Oklahoma -22.5
The only things that would hold Oklahoma back from absolutely mauling Nebraska here are either turnovers or pulling their starters early and allowing for the Huskers to get a backdoor cover in. As mentioned before, OU is not happy that this game is being played at 11 a.m. local time. Between that and Nebraska secretly trying to get out of playing this game, they’re going to unload on their former conference rivals. It’s going to get ugly.
