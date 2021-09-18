Nebraska vs. Oklahoma picks and best bets for Week 3

An old Big 8 rivalry will be renewed on at noon ET on Fox as the Nebraska Cornhuskers will head down to Norman to face the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners. And yes, this game being scheduled for noon ET/11 a.m. CT by Fox may have been the final straw that led to Oklahoma bolting for the SEC.

After their too-close-for-comfort win over Tulane in Week 1, Oklahoma (2-0) was able to work out some kinks and dig deep into their depth chart in a 76-0 thumping of Western Carolina last Saturday. Spencer Rattler played just one half but managed to put up 243 yards and five touchdowns in limited action.

Nebraska (2-1) has reeled off a couple of wins since their embarrassing Week 1 loss to Illinois, downing Buffalo 28-3 last Saturday. Starting quarterback Adrian Martinez had a superb day both through the air and on the ground, throwing for 242 yards and rushing for 112.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Nebraska: 31st overall, 43rd offense, 29th defense

Oklahoma: 3rd overall, 1st offense, 15th defense

Injury update

Nebraska

WR Omar Manning is questionable – Lower Body

WR Oliver Martin is questionable – Undisclosed

DL Casey Rogers is questionable – Undisclosed

TE Travis Vokolek is questionable – Undisclosed

TE Austin Allen is questionable – Head

LB Will Honas is out for season – Knee

TE Thomas Fidone II is out indefinitely – Knee

Oklahoma

DB Kendall Dennis is questionable – Undisclosed

DE Nathan Rawlins Kibonge is questionable – Undisclosed

WR Brian Darby is out – Undisclosed

CB Woodi Washington is doubtful – Undisclosed

DB Billy Bowman is questionable – Undisclosed

LB Danny Stutsman is questionable – Undisclosed

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Nebraska: 4-4 ATS (2020)

Oklahoma: 8-3 ATS (2020)

Total

Nebraska: Over 1-7 (2020)

Oklahoma: Over 6-5 (2020)

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Nebraska: 25th overall, 23rd23rd offense, 30th defense

Oklahoma: 4th overall, 4th offense, 9th defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oklahoma -22.5

Total: 62.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma -1750, Nebraska +950

Opening line: Oklahoma -22.5

Opening total: 62.5

Weather

91 degrees, 5 to 10 MPH winds ENE, 6% chance of rain

The Pick

Oklahoma -22.5

The only things that would hold Oklahoma back from absolutely mauling Nebraska here are either turnovers or pulling their starters early and allowing for the Huskers to get a backdoor cover in. As mentioned before, OU is not happy that this game is being played at 11 a.m. local time. Between that and Nebraska secretly trying to get out of playing this game, they’re going to unload on their former conference rivals. It’s going to get ugly.

