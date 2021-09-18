Purdue vs. Notre Dame picks and best bets for Week 3

The No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish have been living dangerously so far in the 2021 season and will could be tested once again on Saturday when hosting the Purdue Boilermakers at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC (and Peacock!).
Notre Dame (2-0) managed to survive two potential upset bids in a span of six days last week, one an overtime victory over Florida State in Tallahassee and the other a win over Toledo in South Bend that required a go-ahead touchdown with just over a minute left on the clock. The late-game heroics came from quarterback Jack Coan, who literally jammed his dislocated finger back in its socket seconds before firing off the go-ahead touchdown to put them ahead 32-29.
After beating Oregon State in Week 1, Purdue (2-0) was afforded an opportunity to run a layup line on UConn last Saturday with a 49-0 shutout victory. The Jack Plummer to David Bell connection was putting in work as they linked up on six passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns on the afternoon. We’ll see how they do when making a significant step up in competition.
SP+ Rankings
Purdue: 42nd overall, 22nd offense, 73rd defense
Notre Dame: 23rd overall, 33rd offense, 33rd defense
Injury update
Purdue
TE Garrett Miller is questionable – Undisclosed
RB Zander Horvath is out indefinitely – Undisclosed
WR Abdur Rahmaan Yaseen is questionable – Undisclosed
Notre Dame
OL Michael Carmody is questionable – Ankle
DL Osita Ekwonu Out For Season – Achilles
TE Kevin Bauman is out indefinitely – Knee
LB Prince Kollie is out – Undisclosed
RB C Bo Flemister is out – Undisclosed
RB Logan Diggs is questionable – Undisclosed
DL Jordan Botelho is probable – Undisclosed
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Purdue: 1-5 ATS (2020)
Notre Dame: 6-6 ATS (2020)
Total
Purdue: Over 2-4 (2020)
Notre Dame: Over 6-6 (2020)
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Purdue: 56th overall, 58th offense, 51st defense
Notre Dame: 10th overall, 6th offense, 13th defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Notre Dame -7.5
Total: 59
Moneyline: Notre Dame -300, Purdue +235
Opening line: Notre Dame -8.5
Opening total: 59
Weather
83 degrees, 8 MPH winds NE, 22% chance of rain
The Pick
Notre Dame -7.5
The Fighting Irish have looked shaky so far but the performance against Toledo last week can be explained away with four factors: 1. Short week of preparation. 2. Three turnovers, 3. Inability to run the football effectively. 4. Over 10 minute differential in time of possession.
You eliminate at least two of those issues and Notre Dame wins comfortably. With a full week to prepare for the Boilermakers, the Irish should look much more crisp and should handle a talented, but inferior opponent. Notre Dame covers in South Bend.
