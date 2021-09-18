USC vs. Washington State picks and best bets for Week 3

It’s been a tumultuous week for the USC Trojans and lost in the fires of a coaching change is trip up to the Pacific Northwest to visit the Washington State Cougars. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

The Clay Helton era in Los Angeles is finally over. USC (1-1, 0-1 Pac-12) finally got rid of the embattled head coach this week after the team was embarrassed 42-28 at home by Stanford last Saturday, a loss that ejected them from the AP Top 25. The Trojans were down by as many as 29 points at one point in the matchup and were penalized for 111 yards in a downright sloppy performance. While athletic director Mike Bohn gets a coaching search underway, interim head coach Donte Williams will try to get his guys ready for this matchup.

Washington State (1-1, 0-0 Pac-12) got on the board last Saturday with 44-24 victory over FCS Portland State. Starting QB Jayden de Laura handled the controls well, throwing 21-29 for 303 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. They will try to get some momentum to start Pac-12 play after losing to Utah State in Week 1.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

USC: 24th overall, 14th offense, 51st defense

Washington State: 60th overall, 15th offense, 104th defense

Injury update

USC

DL Korey Foreman is probable – Groin

DL Nick Figueroa is probable – Shoulder

CB Adonis Otey is questionable – Wrist

RB Kenan Christon is questionable – Personal

TE Josh Falo is questionable – Undisclosed

Washington State

DB Jaylen Watson is questionable – Upper Body

DB Chris Jackson is questionable – Undisclosed

QB Jarrett Guarantano is questionable – Undisclosed

DB Armauni Archie is questionable – Undisclosed

DB Armani Marsh is questionable – Undisclosed

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

USC: 3-3 ATS (2020)

Washington State: 1-3 ATS (2020)

Total

USC: Over 1-5 (2020)

Washington State: Over 3-1 (2020)

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

USC: 8th overall, 9th offense, 6th defense

Washington State: 61st overall, 48th offense, 68th defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: USC -7.5

Total: 62.5

Moneyline: USC -320, Washington State +250

Opening line: USC -9.5

Opening total: 60

Weather

58 degrees, 13 MPH winds SW, 89% chance of rain

The Pick

Under 62.5

It’s been a hectic week for USC and it doesn’t help that they’ll have to go on the road and into a rainy environment with a interim head coach. Quarterback Kedon Slovis should have a productive game but he’s not above making mistakes like the pick-six he threw against Stanford last week.

Wazzu is still unproven and there’s a significant talent gap between them and their opponents on Saturday. Given the conditions, 62.5 is a bit steep so I’d lean under here.

