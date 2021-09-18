USC vs. Washington State picks and best bets for Week 3

It’s been a tumultuous week for the USC Trojans and lost in the fires of a coaching change is trip up to the Pacific Northwest to visit the Washington State Cougars. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox.
The Clay Helton era in Los Angeles is finally over. USC (1-1, 0-1 Pac-12) finally got rid of the embattled head coach this week after the team was embarrassed 42-28 at home by Stanford last Saturday, a loss that ejected them from the AP Top 25. The Trojans were down by as many as 29 points at one point in the matchup and were penalized for 111 yards in a downright sloppy performance. While athletic director Mike Bohn gets a coaching search underway, interim head coach Donte Williams will try to get his guys ready for this matchup.
Washington State (1-1, 0-0 Pac-12) got on the board last Saturday with 44-24 victory over FCS Portland State. Starting QB Jayden de Laura handled the controls well, throwing 21-29 for 303 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. They will try to get some momentum to start Pac-12 play after losing to Utah State in Week 1.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
USC: 24th overall, 14th offense, 51st defense
Washington State: 60th overall, 15th offense, 104th defense
Injury update
USC
DL Korey Foreman is probable – Groin
DL Nick Figueroa is probable – Shoulder
CB Adonis Otey is questionable – Wrist
RB Kenan Christon is questionable – Personal
TE Josh Falo is questionable – Undisclosed
Washington State
DB Jaylen Watson is questionable – Upper Body
DB Chris Jackson is questionable – Undisclosed
QB Jarrett Guarantano is questionable – Undisclosed
DB Armauni Archie is questionable – Undisclosed
DB Armani Marsh is questionable – Undisclosed
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
USC: 3-3 ATS (2020)
Washington State: 1-3 ATS (2020)
Total
USC: Over 1-5 (2020)
Washington State: Over 3-1 (2020)
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
USC: 8th overall, 9th offense, 6th defense
Washington State: 61st overall, 48th offense, 68th defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: USC -7.5
Total: 62.5
Moneyline: USC -320, Washington State +250
Opening line: USC -9.5
Opening total: 60
Weather
58 degrees, 13 MPH winds SW, 89% chance of rain
The Pick
Under 62.5
It’s been a hectic week for USC and it doesn’t help that they’ll have to go on the road and into a rainy environment with a interim head coach. Quarterback Kedon Slovis should have a productive game but he’s not above making mistakes like the pick-six he threw against Stanford last week.
Wazzu is still unproven and there’s a significant talent gap between them and their opponents on Saturday. Given the conditions, 62.5 is a bit steep so I’d lean under here.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.