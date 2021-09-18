Florida State vs. Wake Forest picks and best bets for Week 3

The Florida State Seminoles have had a rough start to the season, losing to Notre Dame in overtime before seeing FCS opponents Jacksonville State win on a Hail Mary. The Seminoles hope to turn their luck around against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, who are 2-0 this season.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Florida State: 64 overall, 46 offense, 81 defense
Wake Forest: 68 overall, 69 offense, 67 defense
Injury update
Florida State
RB DJ Williams - is questionable (unknown)
DE Leonard Warner - is questionable (unknown)
OL Thomas Shrader - is questionable (unknown)
LB Emmett Rice - is questionable (unknown)
Wake Forest
DB Nasir Greer - is questionable (unknown)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Florida State: 1-1 ATS
Wake Forest: 0-2 ATS
Total
Florida State: Over 1-1
Wake Forest: Over 0-2
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Florida State: 20 overall, 28 offense, 20 defense
Wake Forest: 64 overall, 64 offense, 60 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Wake Forest -4.5
Total: 61.5
Moneyline: Florida State +170, Wake Forest -200
Opening line: Wake Forest -5
Opening total: 67.5
Weather
84 degrees, 4 mph wind, 5 percent chance of rain
The Pick
Florida State +170 moneyline
The Seminoles had a disastrous moment last weekend against Jacksonville State, but they also did come back against a strong Notre Dame team force overtime in Week 1. This will be a tough road game, but Wake Forest has had an easy schedule so far. This is McKenzie Milton’s moment to deliver a big-time win for Florida State.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.