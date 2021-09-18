 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florida State vs. Wake Forest picks and best bets for Week 3

The Seminoles and Demon Deacons meet an ACC Atlantic division showdown.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Florida State Seminoles quarterback McKenzie Milton during the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Florida State Seminoles on September 5, 2021 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Florida State Seminoles have had a rough start to the season, losing to Notre Dame in overtime before seeing FCS opponents Jacksonville State win on a Hail Mary. The Seminoles hope to turn their luck around against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, who are 2-0 this season.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Florida State: 64 overall, 46 offense, 81 defense
Wake Forest: 68 overall, 69 offense, 67 defense

Injury update

Florida State

RB DJ Williams - is questionable (unknown)
DE Leonard Warner - is questionable (unknown)
OL Thomas Shrader - is questionable (unknown)
LB Emmett Rice - is questionable (unknown)

Wake Forest

DB Nasir Greer - is questionable (unknown)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Florida State: 1-1 ATS
Wake Forest: 0-2 ATS

Total

Florida State: Over 1-1
Wake Forest: Over 0-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Florida State: 20 overall, 28 offense, 20 defense
Wake Forest: 64 overall, 64 offense, 60 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Wake Forest -4.5
Total: 61.5
Moneyline: Florida State +170, Wake Forest -200

Opening line: Wake Forest -5
Opening total: 67.5

Weather

84 degrees, 4 mph wind, 5 percent chance of rain

The Pick

Florida State +170 moneyline

The Seminoles had a disastrous moment last weekend against Jacksonville State, but they also did come back against a strong Notre Dame team force overtime in Week 1. This will be a tough road game, but Wake Forest has had an easy schedule so far. This is McKenzie Milton’s moment to deliver a big-time win for Florida State.

