Florida State vs. Wake Forest picks and best bets for Week 3

The Florida State Seminoles have had a rough start to the season, losing to Notre Dame in overtime before seeing FCS opponents Jacksonville State win on a Hail Mary. The Seminoles hope to turn their luck around against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, who are 2-0 this season.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Florida State: 64 overall, 46 offense, 81 defense

Wake Forest: 68 overall, 69 offense, 67 defense

Injury update

Florida State

RB DJ Williams - is questionable (unknown)

DE Leonard Warner - is questionable (unknown)

OL Thomas Shrader - is questionable (unknown)

LB Emmett Rice - is questionable (unknown)

Wake Forest

DB Nasir Greer - is questionable (unknown)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Florida State: 1-1 ATS

Wake Forest: 0-2 ATS

Total

Florida State: Over 1-1

Wake Forest: Over 0-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Florida State: 20 overall, 28 offense, 20 defense

Wake Forest: 64 overall, 64 offense, 60 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Wake Forest -4.5

Total: 61.5

Moneyline: Florida State +170, Wake Forest -200

Opening line: Wake Forest -5

Opening total: 67.5

Weather

84 degrees, 4 mph wind, 5 percent chance of rain

The Pick

Florida State +170 moneyline

The Seminoles had a disastrous moment last weekend against Jacksonville State, but they also did come back against a strong Notre Dame team force overtime in Week 1. This will be a tough road game, but Wake Forest has had an easy schedule so far. This is McKenzie Milton’s moment to deliver a big-time win for Florida State.

