Mississippi State vs. Memphis picks and best bets for Week 3

The Mississippi State Bulldogs face a stiff non-conference test when they visit the Memphis Tigers in Week 3. The Bulldogs are coming off a two-touchdown win over NC State while the Tigers had to fend off Arkansas State in a shootout for a 55-50 win.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Mississippi State: 50 overall, 76 offense, 26 defense

Memphis: 55 overall, 59 offense, 48 defense

Injury update

Mississippi State

WR Trip Wilson - is questionable (possible suspension)

Memphis

RB Kylan Watkins - is questionable (foot)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Mississippi State: 1-1 ATS

Memphis: 1-1 ATS

Total

Mississippi State: Over 1-1

Memphis: Over 1-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Mississippi State: 31 overall, 37 offense, 28 defense

Memphis: 66 overall, 70 offense, 59 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Mississippi State -3.5

Total: 64

Moneyline: Mississippi State -190, Memphis +160

Opening line: Mississippi State -3

Opening total: 58.5

Weather

83 degrees, scattered thunderstorms, 48 percent chance of rain, 7 mph wind

The Pick

Mississippi State -3.5

Mike Leach’s offense has yet to put up massive numbers in Starkville, but the Bulldogs may be better defensively than expected. Memphis always provides a tough challenge, but this is a big game for Leach to show he’s on the right track with the program. Expect big numbers from QB Will Rogers in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.