Oklahoma State vs. Boise State picks and best bets for Week 3

The Oklahoma State Cowboys face the Boise State Broncos in Week 3 with both teams coming off a victory in Week 2. The Cowboys have had a pair of close calls to open the 2021 season, while the Broncos appear to have their groove back after a tough opening game against UCF.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Oklahoma State: 38 overall, 67 offense, 17 defense
Boise State: 39 overall, 41 offense, 52 defense
Injury update
Oklahoma State
RB Dezmon Jackson - Questionable (leg)
WR Tay Martin - Questionable (unknown)
Boise State
LB Roman Kafentzis - Out for season (Achilles)
NT Scale Igiehon - Questionable (personal)
NT Herbert Gums Jr. - Questionable (knee)
NT Keeghan Freeborn - Questionable (ankle)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Oklahoma State: 0-2 ATS
Boise State: 2-0 ATS
Total
Oklahoma State: Over 0-1-1
Boise State: Over 1-0-1
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Oklahoma State: 38 overall, 38 offense, 37 defense
Boise State: 57 overall, 51 offense, 61 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Boise State -3.5
Total: 57.5
Moneyline: Oklahoma State +145, Boise State -165
Opening line: Boise State -4
Opening total: 54.5
Weather
63 degrees, 11 mph wind, 19 percent chance of rain
The Pick
Boise State -3.5 (-115)
The Cowboys have had to rely on the their defense to hold steady in two nail-biting contests against lesser opponents. Mike Gundy’s squad will come against a far better unit this Saturday on the road, and this time I expect the Cowboys to lose a close game. Boise State has an explosive offense and should be able to rack up points in this one. Oklahoma State has not shown its offensive prowess so far, a bad sign heading into this matchup.
