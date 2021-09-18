Oklahoma State vs. Boise State picks and best bets for Week 3

The Oklahoma State Cowboys face the Boise State Broncos in Week 3 with both teams coming off a victory in Week 2. The Cowboys have had a pair of close calls to open the 2021 season, while the Broncos appear to have their groove back after a tough opening game against UCF.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Oklahoma State: 38 overall, 67 offense, 17 defense

Boise State: 39 overall, 41 offense, 52 defense

Injury update

Oklahoma State

RB Dezmon Jackson - Questionable (leg)

WR Tay Martin - Questionable (unknown)

Boise State

LB Roman Kafentzis - Out for season (Achilles)

NT Scale Igiehon - Questionable (personal)

NT Herbert Gums Jr. - Questionable (knee)

NT Keeghan Freeborn - Questionable (ankle)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Oklahoma State: 0-2 ATS

Boise State: 2-0 ATS

Total

Oklahoma State: Over 0-1-1

Boise State: Over 1-0-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Oklahoma State: 38 overall, 38 offense, 37 defense

Boise State: 57 overall, 51 offense, 61 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Boise State -3.5

Total: 57.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma State +145, Boise State -165

Opening line: Boise State -4

Opening total: 54.5

Weather

63 degrees, 11 mph wind, 19 percent chance of rain

The Pick

Boise State -3.5 (-115)

The Cowboys have had to rely on the their defense to hold steady in two nail-biting contests against lesser opponents. Mike Gundy’s squad will come against a far better unit this Saturday on the road, and this time I expect the Cowboys to lose a close game. Boise State has an explosive offense and should be able to rack up points in this one. Oklahoma State has not shown its offensive prowess so far, a bad sign heading into this matchup.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.