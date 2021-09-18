Full list of tee times for round 4 of 2021 Fortinet Championship

The 2021-22 PGA Tour season wraps up its first tournament on Sunday in Napa, California. The final round of the Fortinet Championship tees off at 11:05 a.m. ET.

Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied atop the leaderboard at -14 through 54 holes. They have a two-shot lead on five other golfers. Knous and McNealy will be the final pair to hit the course, with their tee time set for 5 p.m. ET.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 11:05 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage on TV from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour LIVE will also air coverage of featured groups from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of the Fortinet Championship on Sunday. The featured groups on Saturday include the following trios and tee times: