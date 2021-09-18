Full list of tee times for round 4 of 2021 Fortinet Championship

The 2021-22 PGA Tour season wraps up its first tournament on Sunday in Napa, California. The final round of the Fortinet Championship tees off at 11:05 a.m. ET.
Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied atop the leaderboard at -14 through 54 holes. They have a two-shot lead on five other golfers. Knous and McNealy will be the final pair to hit the course, with their tee time set for 5 p.m. ET.
The final round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 11:05 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage on TV from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour LIVE will also air coverage of featured groups from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of the Fortinet Championship on Sunday. The featured groups on Saturday include the following trios and tee times:
2021 Fortinet Championship, final round tee times
|Time (PT)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|2:00 PM
|Jim Knous
|Maverick McNealy
|1:50 PM
|Max Homa
|Scott Stallings
|1:40 PM
|Mito Pereira
|Troy Merritt
|1:30 PM
|Beau Hossler
|Talor Gooch
|1:20 PM
|Webb Simpson
|Phil Mickelson
|1:10 PM
|C.T. Pan
|Patton Kizzire
|1:00 PM
|Dawie van der Walt
|Si Woo Kim
|12:50 PM
|Scott Piercy
|Tom Hoge
|12:35 PM
|Harold Varner III
|Will Zalatoris
|12:25 PM
|Andrew Putnam
|Charley Hoffman
|12:15 PM
|Aaron Baddeley
|Austin Cook
|12:05 PM
|John Augenstein
|Nate Lashley
|11:55 AM
|David Lipsky
|Marc Leishman
|11:45 AM
|Kevin Tway
|Sahith Theegala
|11:35 AM
|Patrick Rodgers
|Matt Kuchar
|11:25 AM
|Bronson Burgoon
|Nick Hardy
|11:15 AM
|Justin Suh
|Wyndham Clark
|11:00 AM
|Jason Dufner
|Cameron Tringale
|10:50 AM
|Mark Hubbard
|Hideki Matsuyama
|10:40 AM
|Nick Watney
|Dylan Wu
|10:30 AM
|Chez Reavie
|Taylor Pendrith
|10:20 AM
|Peter Malnati
|Sung Kang
|10:10 AM
|Brendon Todd
|Jim Herman
|10:00 AM
|Adam Svensson
|Joseph Bramlett
|9:50 AM
|Greyson Sigg
|Russell Knox
|9:40 AM
|Paul Barjon
|Lanto Griffin
|9:25 AM
|Sean O'Hair
|Ryan Armour
|9:15 AM
|Cameron Percy
|Austin Smotherman
|9:05 AM
|Luke List
|Michael Thompson
|8:55 AM
|Adam Schenk
|Brendan Steele
|8:45 AM
|Scott Gutschewski
|Quade Cummins
|8:35 AM
|David Skinns
|Michael Gligic
|8:25 AM
|Matthew NeSmith
|Nick Taylor
|8:15 AM
|Peter Uihlein
|Vaughn Taylor
|8:05 AM
|Chase Seiffert
|Sam Ryder