Full list of tee times for round 4 of 2021 Fortinet Championship

The fourth round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship tees off at 11:05 a.m. ET on Sunday at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By David Fucillo
Maverick McNealy reacts following round three of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 18, 2021 in Napa, California. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The 2021-22 PGA Tour season wraps up its first tournament on Sunday in Napa, California. The final round of the Fortinet Championship tees off at 11:05 a.m. ET.

Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied atop the leaderboard at -14 through 54 holes. They have a two-shot lead on five other golfers. Knous and McNealy will be the final pair to hit the course, with their tee time set for 5 p.m. ET.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 11:05 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage on TV from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour LIVE will also air coverage of featured groups from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of the Fortinet Championship on Sunday. The featured groups on Saturday include the following trios and tee times:

2021 Fortinet Championship, final round tee times

Time (PT) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (PT) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
2:00 PM Jim Knous Maverick McNealy
1:50 PM Max Homa Scott Stallings
1:40 PM Mito Pereira Troy Merritt
1:30 PM Beau Hossler Talor Gooch
1:20 PM Webb Simpson Phil Mickelson
1:10 PM C.T. Pan Patton Kizzire
1:00 PM Dawie van der Walt Si Woo Kim
12:50 PM Scott Piercy Tom Hoge
12:35 PM Harold Varner III Will Zalatoris
12:25 PM Andrew Putnam Charley Hoffman
12:15 PM Aaron Baddeley Austin Cook
12:05 PM John Augenstein Nate Lashley
11:55 AM David Lipsky Marc Leishman
11:45 AM Kevin Tway Sahith Theegala
11:35 AM Patrick Rodgers Matt Kuchar
11:25 AM Bronson Burgoon Nick Hardy
11:15 AM Justin Suh Wyndham Clark
11:00 AM Jason Dufner Cameron Tringale
10:50 AM Mark Hubbard Hideki Matsuyama
10:40 AM Nick Watney Dylan Wu
10:30 AM Chez Reavie Taylor Pendrith
10:20 AM Peter Malnati Sung Kang
10:10 AM Brendon Todd Jim Herman
10:00 AM Adam Svensson Joseph Bramlett
9:50 AM Greyson Sigg Russell Knox
9:40 AM Paul Barjon Lanto Griffin
9:25 AM Sean O'Hair Ryan Armour
9:15 AM Cameron Percy Austin Smotherman
9:05 AM Luke List Michael Thompson
8:55 AM Adam Schenk Brendan Steele
8:45 AM Scott Gutschewski Quade Cummins
8:35 AM David Skinns Michael Gligic
8:25 AM Matthew NeSmith Nick Taylor
8:15 AM Peter Uihlein Vaughn Taylor
8:05 AM Chase Seiffert Sam Ryder

