Lions vs. Packers game picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers will attempt to bounce back after a brutal 38-3 loss to the Saints when they face the Detroit Lions, who are coming off a tough loss themselves against the 49ers. The Packers have won the last four games in this NFC North rivalry.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Lions vs. Packers in Week 2 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Packers Week 2 odds

Spread: Packers -12

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Lions +410, Packers -575

Our picks for Lions vs. Packers

Pick against the spread: Packers -12

Green Bay is 14-2 at home in the last two seasons under Matt LaFleur. That’s not a good sign for the Lions. Additionally, Aaron Rodgers has been dominant against Detroit in his career. In 22 career games against Detroit, Rodgers is 17-5 while averaging 281 yards and 2.1 touchdowns per contest. Take the home team here on the spread.

Over/under 48 points: Over

Outside of a few duds, the Packers are scoring a lot of points under LaFleur. They’re averaging 27.6 points per game in the last two regular seasons. The Lions are showing they can score as well despite serious limitations at the skill positions, meaning this one is likely to be a high-scoring contest. The over is generally a safer bet whenever Rodgers is involved.

Preferred player prop: Aaron Rodgers over 2.5 passing touchdowns (+115)

It seems crazy to get this prop at + odds. Last season, Rodgers had a brutal showing against the Buccaneers, throwing two interceptions and getting pulled late in the contest. He responded the following week with 283 yards and four passing touchdowns. This primetime spot against the Lions seems ripe for a massive Rodgers rebound.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.