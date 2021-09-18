Chiefs vs. Ravens game picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs meet the Baltimore Ravens in primetime for a Week 2 showdown between two Super Bowl contenders. Patrick Mahomes is 3-0 against the Ravens in his career, including a 34-20 win last season.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Chiefs vs. Ravens in Week 2 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Ravens Week 2 odds

Spread: Chiefs -3.5

Point total: 54.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -200, Ravens +170

Our picks for Chiefs vs. Ravens

Pick against the spread: Chiefs -3.5

The Ravens have the formula to slow down Mahomes and Kansas City, but the Chiefs are bound to explode at some point. The Browns did a great job shutting down the Chiefs for three quarters, but ultimately lost the game. Even if Baltimore’s ground game clicks, the defense still needs to make enough plays to stop Mahomes. And based on Week 1, the Ravens are not up to the task just yet.

Over/under 54.5 points: Over

There seems to be two approaches to beating the Chiefs; hope they completely implode offensively or outscore them. The Buccaneers had the defensive personnel to match Kansas City’s speed and pressured Mahomes well, leading to the former happening. The Raiders achieved the latter last season. The Ravens know they have to score points, so expect the over to hit here.

Preferred player prop: Lamar Jackson over 10.5 rushing attempts (-120)

Jackson ran the ball 12 times in Baltimore’s opening game against the Raiders, but could’ve added a few more rushes to his tally if he wanted to. In three games against Mahomes’ Chiefs, Jackson has averaged 10.3 attempts per game. Expect him to get to at least 11 carries in a game where ball control is paramount for Baltimore.

