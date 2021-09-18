Titans vs. Seahawks game picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL season

The Tennessee Titans will attempt to recover from a 38-13 drubbing at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, but it will be a big challenge as they take on the Seattle Seahawks away from home. The Seahawks are coming off a victory over the Indianpolis Colts.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Tennessee Titans vs. Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Seahawks Week 2 odds

Spread: Seahawks -6.5

Point total: 54.5

Moneyline: Titans +230, Seahawks -290

Our picks for Titans vs. Seahawks

Pick against the spread: Titans +6.5

Tennessee’s defense failed to show up against Kyler Murray. It was an embarrassing display in front of a packed home crowd. The problem is Russell Wilson is similar to Murray in that he can extend plays with his legs. He’s a far superior passer to Murray, which makes things even more difficult for the Titans. That being said, expect Tennessee to be better offensively and play more of a possession game with Derrick Henry. The Titans are due to bounce back in this game, even if they ultimately don’t end up winning.

Over/under 54.5 points: Over

The Seahawks tend to end up in crazy game scripts, usually resulting in Wilson chucking the ball a lot. Tennessee’s defense is not good against the pass, meaning the Seahawks quarterback has the green light to fire away. The Titans should perform better offensively, but they’re not stopping the Seahawks enough to give the under a chance here.

Preferred player prop: Derrick Henry over 20.5 rushing attempts (-105)

In a negative game script, Henry finished with 17 carries. He’s bound to be more involved in this game, especially since the Titans know they can’t afford to keep the defense on the field too long. In his last 17 regular season game, Henry is averaging 23.2 carries per contest. Expect him to get a massive workload in this game as the Titans hope to establish the run to set up play-action sequences for Ryan Tannehill.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.