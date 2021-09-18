Cowboys vs. Chargers game picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL season

Two high-powered offenses hope to outpace each other when the Dallas Cowboys face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. The Cowboys narrowly lost a shootout to the Buccaneers in Week 1 while the Chargers were able to beat out Washington in the opening game.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Cowboys vs. Chargers in Week 2 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Chargers Week 2 odds

Spread: Chargers -3.5

Point total: 55

Moneyline: Cowboys +160, Chargers -190

Our picks for Cowboys vs. Chargers

Pick against the spread: Cowboys +3.5

Dallas’ defense is poor and will be without star edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, but the Cowboys are clicking offensively. Ezekiel Elliott should be better this week as Dallas attempts to control the ball more and Dak Prescott is on fire. The Chargers may have a better roster defensively but the Cowboys look like a juggernaut on offense. This one could come down to which quarterback has the ball last.

Over/under 55 points: Over

This is a massive number, but NFL scoring is trending up. Last week, five out of 16 games went over this total. With two offenses like this, it’s hard to see this game staying under 55. LA’s defense might offer some resistance, but Dallas’ offense showed it could perform well without Elliott dominating.

Preferred player prop: Dak Prescott over 304.5 passing yards (-115)

Prescott threw for 403 yards in Week 1 on a ridiculous 58 attempts. In the four full games he played in 2020, the star quarterback averaged 422.5 yards on 50.3 attempts. The Cowboys have realized they are better off letting Prescott take games over instead of establishing Elliott and it’s showing. Expect more fireworks and unreal stat lines here again, even with the Chargers sporting a strong pass defense.

