Falcons vs. Bucs game picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL season

Two NFC South rivals clash when the Atlanta Falcons face the defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. The Falcons are hoping to avoid another dismal showing after a bad Week 1 performance against the Eagles, while the Buccaneers will attempt to improve defensively after giving up 29 points in the opener against the Cowboys.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Falcons vs. Bucs in Week 2 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Falcons vs. Bucs Week 2 odds

Spread: Buccaneers -12.5

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Falcons +550, Buccaneers -800

Our picks for Falcons vs. Bucs

Pick against the spread: Buccaneers -12.5

Tom Brady has played the Falcons twice as a member of the Buccaneers, so there’s not much evidence to go off of for trends. Tampa Bay won both meetings, with the most recent being a 44-27 Week 17 win in 2020. That’s the closest to what we’re seeing of the Bucs right now. Expect Tampa Bay’s defense to be better in Week 2 while the offense keeps humming along.

Over/under 51 points: Over

Both games from 2020 went over the 51-point total, so there’s no reason to take the under here. Atlanta should be better than it was a week ago, although the Falcons need to establish the run better than the Cowboys did in Week 1. That’ll set up big plays for Calvin Ridley and Kyle Pitts, something Atlanta will need if it hopes to pull off an upset.

Preferred player prop: Leonard Fournette over 34.5 yards (-120)

The Bucs only ran the ball 14 times in Week 1 and head coach Bruce Arians said Ronald Jones will be the starter against the Falcons. However, Fournette is still going to get significant work and Tampa Bay will likely try to be more balanced. The Falcons gave up 173 rushing yards in Week 1, so there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic even if Fournette’s carries are capped by the backfield arrangement.

