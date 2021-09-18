Vikings vs. Cardinals game picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings hope to get back on track in Week 2 after an overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Minnesota will take on the Arizona Cardinals, who are coming off a monster win over the Tennessee Titans. The Cardinals will lean on dynamic quarterback Kyler Murray once again, while the Vikings should see more action from Dalvin Cook this week.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Vikings vs. Cardinals in Week 2 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Cardinals Week 1 odds

Spread: Cardinals -4

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Vikings +175, Cardinals -210

Our picks for Vikings vs. Cardinals

Pick against the spread: Cardinals -4

It’s almost laughable to think the Cardinals are only favored by four points after their complete domination over the Titans. The Vikings are similarly constructed offensively, centering around a strong running game and two talented receivers with a quarterback who is consistent, but not necessarily dynamic. Expect Arizona to force Kirk Cousins to make plays and get after him defensively, leading to another victory for the Cardinals.

Over/under 50.5 points: Over

There will be points in this game. The Vikings gave up 27 points in Joe Burrow’s first game, but Murray is a different animal. He’s going to extend plays and collapse the defense routinely. The Vikings don’t have a strong secondary and are likely to give up big plays, meaning Christian Kirk and DeAndre Hopkins should have another big week. Minnesota will do a better job than Tennessee of keeping pace offensively, meaning the over is in play.

Preferred player prop: Chase Edmonds over 44.5 rushing yards (-115)

Edmonds has received more than 10 carries four times in 46 career games, including last week against the Titans. In each of those games, he’s topped this line. The Cardinals will take a page from Cincinnati’s book after the Bengals rushed for 149 yards in Week 1. Edmonds should get enough touches to hit the over here.

