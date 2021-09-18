Raiders vs. Steelers game picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL season

A pair of 1-0 teams get set to do battle when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. The Raiders will be without running back Josh Jacobs, who has been dealing with a toe injury early this season. The Steelers will once again look to lean on their defense in this contest.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Raiders vs. Steelers in Week 2 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Steelers Week 2 odds

Spread: Steelers -6.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Raiders +225, Steelers -280

Our picks for Raiders vs. Steelers

Pick against the spread: Steelers -6.5

The Raiders nearly gave away the game against the Ravens before being gifted another opportunity in overtime. The Steelers won’t be so generous, especially with an improved ground game and Ben Roethlisberger being more cautious with the football. This is a home game for Pittsburgh, which typically is a bad sign for opponents; the Steelers are 29-11 at home in the last five seasons.

Over/under 47 points: Over

Pittsburgh’s defense might make people shy away from the over, but the Raiders did manage to get to 27 points in regulation against a solid Baltimore unit. The Steelers also had their own offensive problems against the Bills, something that is unlikely to occur again in Week 2. Expect a decent amount of points here and take the over.

Preferred player prop: Najee Harris over 71.5 rushing yards (-120)

The Raiders just got done giving up 7.2 yards per carry to Lamar Jackson and Ty’Son Williams on 21 carries. Harris had a down week against a formidable Buffalo front, but should have more success against Las Vegas. The Raiders will respect Roethlisberger’s propensity to throw the ball more than Jackson, so there’s a chance Harris sees more favorable boxes as well. Look for the rookie to have a strong week.

