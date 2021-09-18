UFC predictions: Cutelaba vs. Clark winner, best bet at Vegas 37

Fan favorite Ion “The Hulk” Cutelaba returns to action against Devin Clark at UFC Vegas 37 this Saturday night in a contest that sees both men looking to return to the win column.

Cutelaba vs. Clark predictions

Who will win: Cutelaba

Cutelaba has made a name for himself as a volatile fighter with a propensity for finishes - whether he wins or not. A powerful but risky striker, Cutelaba finds most of his success on the feet and his 12 KOs out of 15 victories prove it is a winning formula. Standing across from him, Clark is a contrast stylistically but not entirely in a good way. While Clark’s grinding, wrestling-focused gameplan is effective inside the Octagon, he will find trouble taking down Cutelaba this weekend.

Best bet for fight: Cutelaba To Win By KO/TKO/DQ

Ion Cutelaba has appeared in the UFC 10 times, and in that span managed a 4-5-1 record; more notably, only three of those bouts went the distance. Clark, unfortunately, has been finished in all five of his defeats. A glance at one’s record doesn’t always tell the whole story, but Cutelaba is a rather transparent fighter both in the cage and on paper. It will be a challenge for Clark to hold up to the powerful offensive surges of Cutelaba, and he is unlikely to find consistent wrestling or grappling success before wilting on the feet.

