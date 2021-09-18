UFC predictions: Lipski vs. Bohm winner, best bet at Vegas 37

Ariane “Queen of Violence” Lipski welcomes UFC newcomer Mandy Bohm to the Octagon this weekend at UFC Vegas 37 in what appears to be a hotly contested match up.

Lipski vs. Bohm predictions

Who will win: Bohm

Ariane Lipski is known as the “Queen of Violence” for a reason and throughout her career has showcased a willingness to drag a fight into the trenches. However, Lipski, who hails from a longstanding background in Muay Thai, has always struggled to adapt fully to MMA. With mediocre takedown defense that sits below 50%, Lipski will land in hot water against the well-rounded Bohm, who possesses a sharp jab and a deceptively effective clinch.

Best bet for fight: Bohm To Win By Decision

Mandy Bohm has yet to conquer much notable competition thus far in her career but does appear to have the tools necessary to trouble Lipski. With a strong clinch game in her arsenal, and a clear understanding of Lipski’s vulnerabilities, Bohm is poised to grind out her success against the Brazilian. What Lipski does own in experience, it is not a lot of winning experience as of late, as Lipski has continued to struggle in the UFC, holding a 2-4 record. I expect it to fall to 2-5 by Monday morning after a successful debut by Bohm.

