Tyrell Williams injury: What status means for Week 2 fantasy football

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams has been ruled out for this week’s Monday night NFC North matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Williams took a helmet-to-helmet hit in last week’s season opener that landed him in the league’s concussion protocol. He missed practice all week, and head coach Dan Campbell made it official Saturday morning that Williams would not play this week.

Fantasy football impact: Tyrell Williams (concussion)

Williams left last week’s game with two catches on three targets for 14 yards. Kalif Raymond and Amon-Ra St. Brown led Detroit’s receivers in snaps played last week, but Quintez Cephus and Trinity Benson led the receiver group with six targets each. Cephus stands to see the biggest increase in playing time with Williams out.

There isn’t much fantasy appeal for any of Detroit’s receivers in this one. Tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back D’Andre Swift led the team in targets last week with 11 apiece. Running back Jamaal Williams had nine. Those three players should all see an uptick in fantasy value without Tyrell Williams.