Injury tracker for Week 3 of college football

Keeping up with injuries, suspensions, and roster changes in college football is much more difficult than in professional sports. Because there are no reporting requirements, you’ll often see beat reporters and those covering the team finding out about missing players mere minutes before kickoff. Sometimes they’ll notice a player isn’t dressed during warm-ups.

Coaches and media relations people for teams are often obsequious at best regarding these matters, but we’ll do the best we can to keep up with the big ones here.

In no way should you consider this an exhaustive list. Checking with beat writers on Twitter that are in attendance before the game might be the best way forward here. But we’ll attempt to compile what we can below as the games get closer to kickoff.

The following is a compilation of Boyd’s Bets, Covers, USA Today, and any other reports we can find.

Here all the injuries, suspensions, and any known roster changes for Week 3 of the 2021 college football season.

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 11 Florida

Alabama

DB Jalyn Armour-Davis is probable for an undisclosed reason

DB Josh Jobe is probable for an undisclosed reason

RB Camar Wheaton is questionable for an undisclosed reason

LB Will Anderson Jr. is questionable with a knee injury

Florida

LB Ventrell Miller is out for the season with a bicep injury

QB Anthony Richardson is probable with a hamstring injury

South Carolina vs. No. 2 Georgia

South Carolina



QB Luke Doty is probable with a foot injury

DE Rick Sandidge is questionable with an undisclosed injury

OL Hank Manos is questionable for an undisclosed reason

WR Randrecous Davis is out indefinitely for an undisclosed reason

Georgia

QB Stetson Bennett is questionable with a back injury

QB JT Daniels is questionable with an oblique injury

WR Kearis Jackson is probable with a knee injury

WR Arik Gilbert is doubtful with a personal issue

WR Dominick Blaylock is questionable with a hamstring injury

WR Arian Smith is probable with a leg injury

DB Tykee Smith is doubtful with a foot injury

No. 22 Auburn vs. No. 10 Penn State

Auburn

WR Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. is questionable for an undisclosed reason

Penn State

RB John Lovett is questionable for an undisclosed reason

OL Sal Wormley is questionable for an undisclosed reason

CB Keaton Ellis is questionable for an undisclosed reason

DT Hakeem Beamon is questionable for an undisclosed reason

No. 15 Virginia Tech vs. West Virginia

Virginia Tech

DB Keonta Jenkins is probable with an ankle injury

DL Emmanuel Belmar is questionable with a concussion

LB Matt Johnson is questionable for an undisclosed reason

TE James Mitchell is out indefinitely with a knee injury

West Virginia

TE Mike O’Laughlin is probable with a leg injury

No. 8 Cincinnati vs. Indiana

Cincinnati

No injuries to report

Indiana

DL James Head Jr. is questionable for an undisclosed reason

DB Devon Matthews is questionable with an upper body injury

DB Jaylin Williams is questionable for an undisclosed reason

Michigan State vs. No. 24 Miami

Michigan State

QB Anthony Russo is questionable with a lower body injury

RB Elijah Collins is doubtful with a leg injury

WR Ricky White is questionable for a personal reason

LB Carson Casteel is questionable for an undisclosed reason

DE Drew Jordan is questionable for an undisclosed reason

Miami

LB Keontra Smith is out till mid-October with an undisclosed injury

RB Donald Chaney Jr. is out for the season with a leg injury

Nebraska vs. No. 3 Oklahoma

Nebraska

TE Austin Allen is questionable with a head injury

TE Travis Vokolek is questionable for an undisclosed reason

DL Casey Rogers is questionable for an undisclosed reason

WR Oliver Martin is questionable for an undisclosed reason

WR Omar Manning is questionable with a lower body injury

Oklahoma

LB Danny Stutsman is questionable for an undisclosed reason

DB Billy Bowman is questionable for an undisclosed reason

CB Woodi Washington is doubtful for an undisclosed reason

WR Brian Darby is out for an undisclosed reason

DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge is questionable for an undisclosed reason

DB Kendall Dennis is questionable for an undisclosed reason

Purdue vs. No. 12 Notre Dame

Purdue

TE Garrett Miller is questionable for an undisclosed reason

RB Zander Horvath is out indefinitely for an undisclosed reason

WR Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen is questionable for an undisclosed reason

Notre Dame

OL Michael Carmody is questionable with an ankle injury

DL Osita Ekwonu is out for the season with an Achilles injury

TE Kevin Bauman is out indefinitely with a knee injury

LB Prince Kollie is out for an undisclosed reason

DL Jordan Botelho is probable for an undisclosed reason

RB C’Bo Flemister is out for an undisclosed reason

RB Logan Diggs is questionable for an undisclosed reason

USC vs. Washington State

USC

DL Korey Foreman is probable with a groin injury

DL Nick Figueroa is probable with a shoulder injury

CB Adonis Otey is questionable with a wrist injury

TE Josh Falo is questionable for an undisclosed reason

RB Kenan Christon is questionable for a personal reason

Washington State

DB Armani Marsh is questionable for an undisclosed reason

DB Armauni Archie is questionable for an undisclosed reason

QB Jarrett Guarantano is questionable for an undisclosed reason

DB Chris Jackson is questionable for an undisclosed reason

DB Jaylen Watson is questionable with an upper body injury

Georgia Tech vs. No. 6 Clemson

Georgia Tech

QB Jeff Sims is probable with an arm injury

Clemson

G Tayqon Johnson is out for the season with a pectoral injury

OL Dietrick Pennington is out for the season with a knee injury

L Mason Trotter is questionable with a hand injury

S Nolan Turner is questionable for an undisclosed reason

Florida State

DE Byron Turner is out for the season for an undisclosed reason

RB DJ Williams is questionable for an undisclosed reason

DE Leonard Warner III is questionable for an undisclosed reason

OL Thomas Shrader is questionable for an undisclosed reason

LB Emmett Rice is questionable for an undisclosed reason

Wake Forest

DB Nasir Greer is questionable for an undisclosed reason

Tulsa vs. No. 9 Ohio State

Tulsa

QB Seth Boomer is questionable with a knee injury

Ohio State

CB Sevyn Banks is probable for an undisclosed reason

S Josh Proctor is out for the season with a leg injury

OL Harry Miller is questionable for an undisclosed reason

RB Marcus Crowley is questionable with a nose injury

Mississippi State vs. Memphis

Mississippi State

WR Trip Wilson is questionable with a possible suspension

Memphis

RB Kylan Watkins is questionable with a foot injury

Virginia vs. No. 21 North Carolina

Virginia

CB Josh Hayes is out indefinitely with a leg injury

North Carolina

DB Ladaeson DeAndre Hollins is out for the season with a lower body injury

RB British Brooks is questionable for an undisclosed reason

RB D.J. Jones is questionable for an undisclosed reason

Oklahoma State

RB Dezmon Jackson is questionable with a leg injury

WR Tay Martin is questionable for an undisclosed reason

Boise State

LB Roman Kafentzis is out for the season with an Achilles injury

NT Scale Igiehon is questionable for a personal reason

NT Herbert Gums Jr. is questionable with a knee injury

NT Keeghan Freeborn is questionable with an ankle injury

Arizona State

LB Jabar Triplett is questionable with a knee injury

BYU

WR Jamarye Joiner is questionable with a foot injury

Tulane vs. Ole Miss

Tulane

WR Duece Watts is questionable for an undisclosed reason

Ole Miss

TE Casey Kelly is questionable for an undisclosed reason

Boston College vs. Temple

Boston College

QB Phil Jurkovec is out for the season with a wrist injury

WR Jaelen Gill is questionable with a foot injury

WR Zay Flowers is questionable with a leg injury

Temple

S Trey Blair is questionable for an undisclosed reason

RB Iverson Clement is questionable for a personal reason

QB D’Wan Mathis is questionable for an undisclosed reason

Nevada vs. Kansas State

Nevada

No injuries to report

Kansas State

QB Skylar Thompson is out with a leg injury

QB Jake Rubley is out indefinitely for an undisclosed reason

Central Michigan vs. LSU

Central Michigan

QB John Keller is questionable for an undisclosed reason

RB Kobe Lewis is questionable with a knee injury

DB Willie Reid is questionable for a personal reason

LSU

DE Glen Logan is out till early October with a foot injury

RB Armoni Goodwin is out for an undisclosed reason

S Jay Ward is out for an undisclosed reason

DE Ali Gaye is out for an undisclosed reason

DB Sage Ryan is questionable for an undisclosed reason

T Cameron Wire is out for an undisclosed reason

G Chasen Hines is probable for an undisclosed reason

RB John Emery Jr. is out for the season because of academics

WR Malik Nabers is questionable with a shoulder injury

WR Jontre Kirklin is questionable due to academics

T Austin Deculus is questionable with a shoulder injury

DE Soni Fonua is questionable due to academics

OL Anthony Bradford is questionable due to eligibility

Northwestern vs. Duke

Northwestern

WR Berkeley Holman is questionable with a head injury

WR JJ Jefferson is questionable for an undisclosed reason

WR Bryce Kirtz is questionable for an undisclosed reason

Duke

No new injuries to report

Utah vs. San Diego State

Utah

No new injuries to report

San Diego State

QB Jordon Brookshire is doubtful with a foot injury

SMU vs. Louisiana Tech

SMU

RB TJ McDaniel is questionable with an ankle injury

Louisiana Tech

QB Luke Anthony is questionable with an ankle injury

Troy vs. Southern Miss

Troy

No injuries to report

Southern Miss

QB Trey Lowe is questionable for an undisclosed reason

WR Antoine Robinson is probable for an undisclosed reason

RB Darius Maberry is out for the season for an undisclosed reason

Stanford vs. Vanderbilt

Stanford

WR Michael Wilson is questionable with a foot injury

Vanderbilt

TE Ben Bresnahan is doubtful with a lower body injury

S Dashaun Jerkins is questionable for an undisclosed reason

New Mexico vs. Texas A&M

New Mexico

QB Isaiah Chavez is questionable with a concussion

LB Reco Hannah is out for the season with a knee injury

Texas A&M

OL Luke Matthews is questionable for an undisclosed reason

DB Myles Jones is questionable for an undisclosed reason

QB Haynes King is out till late October with an ankle injury

TE Baylor Cupp is questionable with a leg injury

DL McKinnley Jackson is probable due to a suspension

Florida International vs. Texas Tech

Florida International

WR Shemar Thornton is questionable with a throat injury

Texas Tech

RB SaRodorick Thompson is questionable with a shoulder injury

No. 14 Iowa State vs. UNLV

Iowa State

LB O’Rien Vance is probable for an undisclosed reason

WR Sean Shaw Jr. is probable with an upper body injury

DB Jaquan Amos is questionable with a leg injury

UNLV

QB Tate Martell is questionable with a thumb injury