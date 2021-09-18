Injury tracker for Week 3 of college football

Keeping up with injuries, suspensions, and roster changes in college football is much more difficult than in professional sports. Because there are no reporting requirements, you’ll often see beat reporters and those covering the team finding out about missing players mere minutes before kickoff. Sometimes they’ll notice a player isn’t dressed during warm-ups.
Coaches and media relations people for teams are often obsequious at best regarding these matters, but we’ll do the best we can to keep up with the big ones here.
In no way should you consider this an exhaustive list. Checking with beat writers on Twitter that are in attendance before the game might be the best way forward here. But we’ll attempt to compile what we can below as the games get closer to kickoff.
The following is a compilation of Boyd’s Bets, Covers, USA Today, and any other reports we can find.
Here all the injuries, suspensions, and any known roster changes for Week 3 of the 2021 college football season.
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 11 Florida
Alabama
DB Jalyn Armour-Davis is probable for an undisclosed reason
DB Josh Jobe is probable for an undisclosed reason
RB Camar Wheaton is questionable for an undisclosed reason
LB Will Anderson Jr. is questionable with a knee injury
Florida
LB Ventrell Miller is out for the season with a bicep injury
QB Anthony Richardson is probable with a hamstring injury
South Carolina vs. No. 2 Georgia
South Carolina
QB Luke Doty is probable with a foot injury
DE Rick Sandidge is questionable with an undisclosed injury
OL Hank Manos is questionable for an undisclosed reason
WR Randrecous Davis is out indefinitely for an undisclosed reason
Georgia
QB Stetson Bennett is questionable with a back injury
QB JT Daniels is questionable with an oblique injury
WR Kearis Jackson is probable with a knee injury
WR Arik Gilbert is doubtful with a personal issue
WR Dominick Blaylock is questionable with a hamstring injury
WR Arian Smith is probable with a leg injury
DB Tykee Smith is doubtful with a foot injury
No. 22 Auburn vs. No. 10 Penn State
Auburn
WR Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. is questionable for an undisclosed reason
Penn State
RB John Lovett is questionable for an undisclosed reason
OL Sal Wormley is questionable for an undisclosed reason
CB Keaton Ellis is questionable for an undisclosed reason
DT Hakeem Beamon is questionable for an undisclosed reason
No. 15 Virginia Tech vs. West Virginia
Virginia Tech
DB Keonta Jenkins is probable with an ankle injury
DL Emmanuel Belmar is questionable with a concussion
LB Matt Johnson is questionable for an undisclosed reason
TE James Mitchell is out indefinitely with a knee injury
West Virginia
TE Mike O’Laughlin is probable with a leg injury
No. 8 Cincinnati vs. Indiana
Cincinnati
No injuries to report
Indiana
DL James Head Jr. is questionable for an undisclosed reason
DB Devon Matthews is questionable with an upper body injury
DB Jaylin Williams is questionable for an undisclosed reason
Michigan State vs. No. 24 Miami
Michigan State
QB Anthony Russo is questionable with a lower body injury
RB Elijah Collins is doubtful with a leg injury
WR Ricky White is questionable for a personal reason
LB Carson Casteel is questionable for an undisclosed reason
DE Drew Jordan is questionable for an undisclosed reason
Miami
LB Keontra Smith is out till mid-October with an undisclosed injury
RB Donald Chaney Jr. is out for the season with a leg injury
Nebraska vs. No. 3 Oklahoma
Nebraska
TE Austin Allen is questionable with a head injury
TE Travis Vokolek is questionable for an undisclosed reason
DL Casey Rogers is questionable for an undisclosed reason
WR Oliver Martin is questionable for an undisclosed reason
WR Omar Manning is questionable with a lower body injury
Oklahoma
LB Danny Stutsman is questionable for an undisclosed reason
DB Billy Bowman is questionable for an undisclosed reason
CB Woodi Washington is doubtful for an undisclosed reason
WR Brian Darby is out for an undisclosed reason
DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge is questionable for an undisclosed reason
DB Kendall Dennis is questionable for an undisclosed reason
Purdue vs. No. 12 Notre Dame
Purdue
TE Garrett Miller is questionable for an undisclosed reason
RB Zander Horvath is out indefinitely for an undisclosed reason
WR Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen is questionable for an undisclosed reason
Notre Dame
OL Michael Carmody is questionable with an ankle injury
DL Osita Ekwonu is out for the season with an Achilles injury
TE Kevin Bauman is out indefinitely with a knee injury
LB Prince Kollie is out for an undisclosed reason
DL Jordan Botelho is probable for an undisclosed reason
RB C’Bo Flemister is out for an undisclosed reason
RB Logan Diggs is questionable for an undisclosed reason
USC vs. Washington State
USC
DL Korey Foreman is probable with a groin injury
DL Nick Figueroa is probable with a shoulder injury
CB Adonis Otey is questionable with a wrist injury
TE Josh Falo is questionable for an undisclosed reason
RB Kenan Christon is questionable for a personal reason
Washington State
DB Armani Marsh is questionable for an undisclosed reason
DB Armauni Archie is questionable for an undisclosed reason
QB Jarrett Guarantano is questionable for an undisclosed reason
DB Chris Jackson is questionable for an undisclosed reason
DB Jaylen Watson is questionable with an upper body injury
Georgia Tech vs. No. 6 Clemson
Georgia Tech
QB Jeff Sims is probable with an arm injury
Clemson
G Tayqon Johnson is out for the season with a pectoral injury
OL Dietrick Pennington is out for the season with a knee injury
L Mason Trotter is questionable with a hand injury
S Nolan Turner is questionable for an undisclosed reason
Florida State vs. Wake Forest
Florida State
DE Byron Turner is out for the season for an undisclosed reason
RB DJ Williams is questionable for an undisclosed reason
DE Leonard Warner III is questionable for an undisclosed reason
OL Thomas Shrader is questionable for an undisclosed reason
LB Emmett Rice is questionable for an undisclosed reason
Wake Forest
DB Nasir Greer is questionable for an undisclosed reason
Tulsa vs. No. 9 Ohio State
Tulsa
QB Seth Boomer is questionable with a knee injury
Ohio State
CB Sevyn Banks is probable for an undisclosed reason
S Josh Proctor is out for the season with a leg injury
OL Harry Miller is questionable for an undisclosed reason
RB Marcus Crowley is questionable with a nose injury
Mississippi State vs. Memphis
Mississippi State
WR Trip Wilson is questionable with a possible suspension
Memphis
RB Kylan Watkins is questionable with a foot injury
Virginia vs. No. 21 North Carolina
Virginia
CB Josh Hayes is out indefinitely with a leg injury
North Carolina
DB Ladaeson DeAndre Hollins is out for the season with a lower body injury
RB British Brooks is questionable for an undisclosed reason
RB D.J. Jones is questionable for an undisclosed reason
Oklahoma State vs. Boise State
Oklahoma State
RB Dezmon Jackson is questionable with a leg injury
WR Tay Martin is questionable for an undisclosed reason
Boise State
LB Roman Kafentzis is out for the season with an Achilles injury
NT Scale Igiehon is questionable for a personal reason
NT Herbert Gums Jr. is questionable with a knee injury
NT Keeghan Freeborn is questionable with an ankle injury
Arizona State vs. BYU
Arizona State
LB Jabar Triplett is questionable with a knee injury
BYU
WR Jamarye Joiner is questionable with a foot injury
Tulane vs. Ole Miss
Tulane
WR Duece Watts is questionable for an undisclosed reason
Ole Miss
TE Casey Kelly is questionable for an undisclosed reason
Boston College vs. Temple
Boston College
QB Phil Jurkovec is out for the season with a wrist injury
WR Jaelen Gill is questionable with a foot injury
WR Zay Flowers is questionable with a leg injury
Temple
S Trey Blair is questionable for an undisclosed reason
RB Iverson Clement is questionable for a personal reason
QB D’Wan Mathis is questionable for an undisclosed reason
Nevada vs. Kansas State
Nevada
No injuries to report
Kansas State
QB Skylar Thompson is out with a leg injury
QB Jake Rubley is out indefinitely for an undisclosed reason
Central Michigan vs. LSU
Central Michigan
QB John Keller is questionable for an undisclosed reason
RB Kobe Lewis is questionable with a knee injury
DB Willie Reid is questionable for a personal reason
LSU
DE Glen Logan is out till early October with a foot injury
RB Armoni Goodwin is out for an undisclosed reason
S Jay Ward is out for an undisclosed reason
DE Ali Gaye is out for an undisclosed reason
DB Sage Ryan is questionable for an undisclosed reason
T Cameron Wire is out for an undisclosed reason
G Chasen Hines is probable for an undisclosed reason
RB John Emery Jr. is out for the season because of academics
WR Malik Nabers is questionable with a shoulder injury
WR Jontre Kirklin is questionable due to academics
T Austin Deculus is questionable with a shoulder injury
DE Soni Fonua is questionable due to academics
OL Anthony Bradford is questionable due to eligibility
Northwestern vs. Duke
Northwestern
WR Berkeley Holman is questionable with a head injury
WR JJ Jefferson is questionable for an undisclosed reason
WR Bryce Kirtz is questionable for an undisclosed reason
Duke
No new injuries to report
Utah vs. San Diego State
Utah
No new injuries to report
San Diego State
QB Jordon Brookshire is doubtful with a foot injury
SMU vs. Louisiana Tech
SMU
RB TJ McDaniel is questionable with an ankle injury
Louisiana Tech
QB Luke Anthony is questionable with an ankle injury
Troy vs. Southern Miss
Troy
No injuries to report
Southern Miss
QB Trey Lowe is questionable for an undisclosed reason
WR Antoine Robinson is probable for an undisclosed reason
RB Darius Maberry is out for the season for an undisclosed reason
Stanford vs. Vanderbilt
Stanford
WR Michael Wilson is questionable with a foot injury
Vanderbilt
TE Ben Bresnahan is doubtful with a lower body injury
S Dashaun Jerkins is questionable for an undisclosed reason
New Mexico vs. Texas A&M
New Mexico
QB Isaiah Chavez is questionable with a concussion
LB Reco Hannah is out for the season with a knee injury
Texas A&M
OL Luke Matthews is questionable for an undisclosed reason
DB Myles Jones is questionable for an undisclosed reason
QB Haynes King is out till late October with an ankle injury
TE Baylor Cupp is questionable with a leg injury
DL McKinnley Jackson is probable due to a suspension
Florida International vs. Texas Tech
Florida International
WR Shemar Thornton is questionable with a throat injury
Texas Tech
RB SaRodorick Thompson is questionable with a shoulder injury
No. 14 Iowa State vs. UNLV
Iowa State
LB O’Rien Vance is probable for an undisclosed reason
WR Sean Shaw Jr. is probable with an upper body injury
DB Jaquan Amos is questionable with a leg injury
UNLV
QB Tate Martell is questionable with a thumb injury