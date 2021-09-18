 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Injury tracker for Week 3 of college football

We’ll attempt to keep track the latest injuries and anything else weird that prior to kickoffs for college football today

By Collin Sherwin and Erik Butch Updated
JT Daniels #18 of the Georgia Bulldogs prepares for a game against the UAB Blazers at Sanford Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images

Keeping up with injuries, suspensions, and roster changes in college football is much more difficult than in professional sports. Because there are no reporting requirements, you’ll often see beat reporters and those covering the team finding out about missing players mere minutes before kickoff. Sometimes they’ll notice a player isn’t dressed during warm-ups.

Coaches and media relations people for teams are often obsequious at best regarding these matters, but we’ll do the best we can to keep up with the big ones here.

In no way should you consider this an exhaustive list. Checking with beat writers on Twitter that are in attendance before the game might be the best way forward here. But we’ll attempt to compile what we can below as the games get closer to kickoff.

The following is a compilation of Boyd’s Bets, Covers, USA Today, and any other reports we can find.

Here all the injuries, suspensions, and any known roster changes for Week 3 of the 2021 college football season.

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 11 Florida

Alabama

DB Jalyn Armour-Davis is probable for an undisclosed reason
DB Josh Jobe is probable for an undisclosed reason
RB Camar Wheaton is questionable for an undisclosed reason
LB Will Anderson Jr. is questionable with a knee injury

Florida

LB Ventrell Miller is out for the season with a bicep injury
QB Anthony Richardson is probable with a hamstring injury

South Carolina vs. No. 2 Georgia

South Carolina

QB Luke Doty is probable with a foot injury
DE Rick Sandidge is questionable with an undisclosed injury
OL Hank Manos is questionable for an undisclosed reason
WR Randrecous Davis is out indefinitely for an undisclosed reason

Georgia

QB Stetson Bennett is questionable with a back injury
QB JT Daniels is questionable with an oblique injury
WR Kearis Jackson is probable with a knee injury
WR Arik Gilbert is doubtful with a personal issue
WR Dominick Blaylock is questionable with a hamstring injury
WR Arian Smith is probable with a leg injury
DB Tykee Smith is doubtful with a foot injury

No. 22 Auburn vs. No. 10 Penn State

Auburn

WR Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. is questionable for an undisclosed reason

Penn State

RB John Lovett is questionable for an undisclosed reason
OL Sal Wormley is questionable for an undisclosed reason
CB Keaton Ellis is questionable for an undisclosed reason
DT Hakeem Beamon is questionable for an undisclosed reason

No. 15 Virginia Tech vs. West Virginia

Virginia Tech

DB Keonta Jenkins is probable with an ankle injury
DL Emmanuel Belmar is questionable with a concussion
LB Matt Johnson is questionable for an undisclosed reason
TE James Mitchell is out indefinitely with a knee injury

West Virginia

TE Mike O’Laughlin is probable with a leg injury

No. 8 Cincinnati vs. Indiana

Cincinnati

No injuries to report

Indiana

DL James Head Jr. is questionable for an undisclosed reason
DB Devon Matthews is questionable with an upper body injury
DB Jaylin Williams is questionable for an undisclosed reason

Michigan State vs. No. 24 Miami

Michigan State

QB Anthony Russo is questionable with a lower body injury
RB Elijah Collins is doubtful with a leg injury
WR Ricky White is questionable for a personal reason
LB Carson Casteel is questionable for an undisclosed reason
DE Drew Jordan is questionable for an undisclosed reason

Miami

LB Keontra Smith is out till mid-October with an undisclosed injury
RB Donald Chaney Jr. is out for the season with a leg injury

Nebraska vs. No. 3 Oklahoma

Nebraska

TE Austin Allen is questionable with a head injury
TE Travis Vokolek is questionable for an undisclosed reason
DL Casey Rogers is questionable for an undisclosed reason
WR Oliver Martin is questionable for an undisclosed reason
WR Omar Manning is questionable with a lower body injury

Oklahoma

LB Danny Stutsman is questionable for an undisclosed reason
DB Billy Bowman is questionable for an undisclosed reason
CB Woodi Washington is doubtful for an undisclosed reason
WR Brian Darby is out for an undisclosed reason
DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge is questionable for an undisclosed reason
DB Kendall Dennis is questionable for an undisclosed reason

Purdue vs. No. 12 Notre Dame

Purdue

TE Garrett Miller is questionable for an undisclosed reason
RB Zander Horvath is out indefinitely for an undisclosed reason
WR Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen is questionable for an undisclosed reason

Notre Dame

OL Michael Carmody is questionable with an ankle injury
DL Osita Ekwonu is out for the season with an Achilles injury
TE Kevin Bauman is out indefinitely with a knee injury
LB Prince Kollie is out for an undisclosed reason
DL Jordan Botelho is probable for an undisclosed reason
RB C’Bo Flemister is out for an undisclosed reason
RB Logan Diggs is questionable for an undisclosed reason

USC vs. Washington State

USC

DL Korey Foreman is probable with a groin injury
DL Nick Figueroa is probable with a shoulder injury
CB Adonis Otey is questionable with a wrist injury
TE Josh Falo is questionable for an undisclosed reason
RB Kenan Christon is questionable for a personal reason

Washington State

DB Armani Marsh is questionable for an undisclosed reason
DB Armauni Archie is questionable for an undisclosed reason
QB Jarrett Guarantano is questionable for an undisclosed reason
DB Chris Jackson is questionable for an undisclosed reason
DB Jaylen Watson is questionable with an upper body injury

Georgia Tech vs. No. 6 Clemson

Georgia Tech

QB Jeff Sims is probable with an arm injury

Clemson

G Tayqon Johnson is out for the season with a pectoral injury
OL Dietrick Pennington is out for the season with a knee injury
L Mason Trotter is questionable with a hand injury
S Nolan Turner is questionable for an undisclosed reason

Florida State vs. Wake Forest

Florida State

DE Byron Turner is out for the season for an undisclosed reason
RB DJ Williams is questionable for an undisclosed reason
DE Leonard Warner III is questionable for an undisclosed reason
OL Thomas Shrader is questionable for an undisclosed reason
LB Emmett Rice is questionable for an undisclosed reason

Wake Forest

DB Nasir Greer is questionable for an undisclosed reason

Tulsa vs. No. 9 Ohio State

Tulsa

QB Seth Boomer is questionable with a knee injury

Ohio State

CB Sevyn Banks is probable for an undisclosed reason
S Josh Proctor is out for the season with a leg injury
OL Harry Miller is questionable for an undisclosed reason
RB Marcus Crowley is questionable with a nose injury

Mississippi State vs. Memphis

Mississippi State

WR Trip Wilson is questionable with a possible suspension

Memphis

RB Kylan Watkins is questionable with a foot injury

Virginia vs. No. 21 North Carolina

Virginia

CB Josh Hayes is out indefinitely with a leg injury

North Carolina

DB Ladaeson DeAndre Hollins is out for the season with a lower body injury
RB British Brooks is questionable for an undisclosed reason
RB D.J. Jones is questionable for an undisclosed reason

Oklahoma State vs. Boise State

Oklahoma State

RB Dezmon Jackson is questionable with a leg injury
WR Tay Martin is questionable for an undisclosed reason

Boise State

LB Roman Kafentzis is out for the season with an Achilles injury
NT Scale Igiehon is questionable for a personal reason
NT Herbert Gums Jr. is questionable with a knee injury
NT Keeghan Freeborn is questionable with an ankle injury

Arizona State vs. BYU

Arizona State

LB Jabar Triplett is questionable with a knee injury

BYU

WR Jamarye Joiner is questionable with a foot injury

Tulane vs. Ole Miss

Tulane

WR Duece Watts is questionable for an undisclosed reason

Ole Miss

TE Casey Kelly is questionable for an undisclosed reason

Boston College vs. Temple

Boston College

QB Phil Jurkovec is out for the season with a wrist injury
WR Jaelen Gill is questionable with a foot injury
WR Zay Flowers is questionable with a leg injury

Temple

S Trey Blair is questionable for an undisclosed reason
RB Iverson Clement is questionable for a personal reason
QB D’Wan Mathis is questionable for an undisclosed reason

Nevada vs. Kansas State

Nevada

No injuries to report

Kansas State

QB Skylar Thompson is out with a leg injury
QB Jake Rubley is out indefinitely for an undisclosed reason

Central Michigan vs. LSU

Central Michigan

QB John Keller is questionable for an undisclosed reason
RB Kobe Lewis is questionable with a knee injury
DB Willie Reid is questionable for a personal reason

LSU

DE Glen Logan is out till early October with a foot injury
RB Armoni Goodwin is out for an undisclosed reason
S Jay Ward is out for an undisclosed reason
DE Ali Gaye is out for an undisclosed reason
DB Sage Ryan is questionable for an undisclosed reason
T Cameron Wire is out for an undisclosed reason
G Chasen Hines is probable for an undisclosed reason
RB John Emery Jr. is out for the season because of academics
WR Malik Nabers is questionable with a shoulder injury
WR Jontre Kirklin is questionable due to academics
T Austin Deculus is questionable with a shoulder injury
DE Soni Fonua is questionable due to academics
OL Anthony Bradford is questionable due to eligibility

Northwestern vs. Duke

Northwestern

WR Berkeley Holman is questionable with a head injury
WR JJ Jefferson is questionable for an undisclosed reason
WR Bryce Kirtz is questionable for an undisclosed reason

Duke

No new injuries to report

Utah vs. San Diego State

Utah

No new injuries to report

San Diego State

QB Jordon Brookshire is doubtful with a foot injury

SMU vs. Louisiana Tech

SMU

RB TJ McDaniel is questionable with an ankle injury

Louisiana Tech

QB Luke Anthony is questionable with an ankle injury

Troy vs. Southern Miss

Troy

No injuries to report

Southern Miss

QB Trey Lowe is questionable for an undisclosed reason
WR Antoine Robinson is probable for an undisclosed reason
RB Darius Maberry is out for the season for an undisclosed reason

Stanford vs. Vanderbilt

Stanford

WR Michael Wilson is questionable with a foot injury

Vanderbilt

TE Ben Bresnahan is doubtful with a lower body injury
S Dashaun Jerkins is questionable for an undisclosed reason

New Mexico vs. Texas A&M

New Mexico

QB Isaiah Chavez is questionable with a concussion
LB Reco Hannah is out for the season with a knee injury

Texas A&M

OL Luke Matthews is questionable for an undisclosed reason
DB Myles Jones is questionable for an undisclosed reason
QB Haynes King is out till late October with an ankle injury
TE Baylor Cupp is questionable with a leg injury
DL McKinnley Jackson is probable due to a suspension

Florida International vs. Texas Tech

Florida International

WR Shemar Thornton is questionable with a throat injury

Texas Tech

RB SaRodorick Thompson is questionable with a shoulder injury

No. 14 Iowa State vs. UNLV

Iowa State

LB O’Rien Vance is probable for an undisclosed reason
WR Sean Shaw Jr. is probable with an upper body injury
DB Jaquan Amos is questionable with a leg injury

UNLV

QB Tate Martell is questionable with a thumb injury

More From DraftKings Nation