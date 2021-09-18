Georgia quarterback injuries: Status of Stetson Bennett, JT Daniels vs. South Carolina

The second-ranked Georgia Bulldogs did not need JT Daniels in last week’s 56-7 home win over the UAB Blazers, but they will enter SEC play against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, September 18th. As of the morning of the game, the status of Georgia’s starting quarterback remains unclear as he recovers from a core injury.

Stetson Bennett, who earned the start last weekend, is also listed on the injury report with a back injury. Head coach Kirby Smart mentioned this on Tuesday but said Bennett’s injury would not prevent him from practicing.

Daniels and Bennett reportedly split practice reps this week, so we’ll see if Daniels is deemed healthy enough to play or if we’ll see Bennett another week. He completed 10 of 12 passes for 288 yards and five touchdown passes last week and started five games last season before Daniels took over the offense.

If neither are able to go, Georgia will likely start redshirt freshman Carson Beck, a former 4-star recruit who entered last week’s game and completed 4 of 10 passes for 88 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Saturday’s game will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET from Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia and can be seen on ESPN. The Bulldogs are 31.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.