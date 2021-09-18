Jordon Brookshire injury: Status of San Diego State quarterback for game vs. Utah

The San Diego State Aztecs have a big game against the Utah Utes at home, but they could enter Saturday night’s game without their starting quarterback Jordon Brookshire, who is considered doubtful due to a foot injury.

Lucas Johnson is expected to get the start for the Aztecs on Saturday. He threw just one pass last week, and it was incomplete. A transfer from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Johnson completed 14 of 24 attempts for the Aztecs in 2020 for 187 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 80 yards on eight carries with and reached the end zone on the ground.

Brookshire injured himself during the second quarter of last week’s 38-14 road victory over the Arizona Wildcats. Though he returned for the second half, Johnson took over in the fourth quarter.

Saturday’s game will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California and can be seen on CBS Sports Network.

Utah is an eight-point favorite with the over/under set at 43 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.