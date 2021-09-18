 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jordon Brookshire injury: Status of San Diego State quarterback for game vs. Utah

San Diego State appear likely to be without their starting quarterback heading into Saturday’s home contest against Utah.

By Erik Butch
San Diego State Quarterback Jordon Brookshire passes during the first half of a college football game between the San Diego State University Aztecs and the University of Arizona Wildcats on September 11, 2021 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, AZ. Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The San Diego State Aztecs have a big game against the Utah Utes at home, but they could enter Saturday night’s game without their starting quarterback Jordon Brookshire, who is considered doubtful due to a foot injury.

Lucas Johnson is expected to get the start for the Aztecs on Saturday. He threw just one pass last week, and it was incomplete. A transfer from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Johnson completed 14 of 24 attempts for the Aztecs in 2020 for 187 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 80 yards on eight carries with and reached the end zone on the ground.

Brookshire injured himself during the second quarter of last week’s 38-14 road victory over the Arizona Wildcats. Though he returned for the second half, Johnson took over in the fourth quarter.

Saturday’s game will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California and can be seen on CBS Sports Network.

Utah is an eight-point favorite with the over/under set at 43 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

