Georgia Tech quarterback injuries, starter: Status of Jordan Yates, Jeff Sims vs. Clemson

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will have the unenviable task of facing the No. 6 Clemson Tigers on the road this afternoon and will once again rely on redshirt freshman quarterback Jordan Yates to lead the offense.

Yates will get the nod at starter for the second week in a row after an excellent showing last Saturday. Stepping in for an injured Jeff Sims vs. Kennesaw State last week, he went 17-23 through the air for 254 yards and four touchdowns as the Yellow Jackets cruised to a 45-17 from their FCS Metro Atlanta area foe.

The second-year Sims was sidelined with a shoulder injury he suffered during Tech’s 22-21 season-opening loss to Northern Illinois in Week 1. Reports indicate that he will play and get some reps in versus Clemson this afternoon, but one would imagine he would be extremely limited as he works his way back from the injury.

The Tigers are 28-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.