Joe Milton injury: Status of Tennessee quarterback for game vs. Tennessee Tech

The Tennessee Volunteers are massive favorites heading into Saturday’s game against Tennessee Tech, but they could see a new starter at quarterback with the lower body injury to Joe Milton. He left last week’s 41-34 loss to the Pitt Panthers after taking a big hit and never returned.

During pregame warmups on Saturday morning leading up to the noon ET kickoff, Milton wore a jersey and track pants, while the rest of the players warmed up in gray shorts and t-shirts.

Joe Milton tossing the ball at 20, but in jersey & track pants. Rest of players warming up in gray shorts and t-shirts. pic.twitter.com/BXRTxW0nSK — Adam Sparks (@AdamSparks) September 18, 2021

Hendon Hooker took over and completed 15 of 21 passes for 188 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Hooker also finished with nine rushing attempts for 49 yards on the ground.

Hooker has a ton of college football experience as he was the starting quarterback for the Virginia Tech Hokies for each of the past two seasons. He would likely get the start if Milton is unable to go.

Right now Tennessee is a 41-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 54. There is no moneyline available.