What channel is Alabama vs. Florida on and what is game time for Week 3

No. 1 Alabama and No. 11 Florida face off in Week 3 of the 2021 college football season. We break down how to watch the game.

By David Fucillo
A General View of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium during the fourth quarter of the Towson Tigers Versus the Florida Gators game on September 28, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide travel to Gainesville in Week 3 of the college football season where they’ll face off against the No. 11 ranked Florida Gators. The game gets started at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on CBS. You can watch the game via live stream at CBS Sports.

Alabama opened the season with a 44-13 thrashing of then 14th-ranked Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Bryce Young impressed, throwing for four touchdowns in a game that was never in doubt. They followed that up with a 48-14 win over Mercer and are sizable national title favorites, installed at +180 at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are -175 to win the SEC title.

This is a big step up in competition for Florida. They opened the season with fairly easy wins over Florida Atlantic and South Florida. They haven’t gotten a lot in the passing game, but QB Anthony Richardson has impressed for them on the ground. He has 275 yards on 11 rushing attempts. Florida is +5000 to win the national title and +2200 to win the SEC.

Game TV Info

Game date: Saturday, September 18
Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: CBS Sports

Alabama is a 14.5-point favorite to win the game at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Crimson Tide are -675 moneyline favorites while the Gators are +475 underdogs. Total points is installed at 60 with the over juiced to -115.

