What channel is Alabama vs. Florida on and what is game time for Week 3

The No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide travel to Gainesville in Week 3 of the college football season where they’ll face off against the No. 11 ranked Florida Gators. The game gets started at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on CBS. You can watch the game via live stream at CBS Sports.

Alabama opened the season with a 44-13 thrashing of then 14th-ranked Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Bryce Young impressed, throwing for four touchdowns in a game that was never in doubt. They followed that up with a 48-14 win over Mercer and are sizable national title favorites, installed at +180 at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are -175 to win the SEC title.

This is a big step up in competition for Florida. They opened the season with fairly easy wins over Florida Atlantic and South Florida. They haven’t gotten a lot in the passing game, but QB Anthony Richardson has impressed for them on the ground. He has 275 yards on 11 rushing attempts. Florida is +5000 to win the national title and +2200 to win the SEC.

Game TV Info

Game date: Saturday, September 18

Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS Sports

Alabama is a 14.5-point favorite to win the game at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Crimson Tide are -675 moneyline favorites while the Gators are +475 underdogs. Total points is installed at 60 with the over juiced to -115.