What channel is Auburn vs. Penn State on and what is game time for Week 3

The No. 22 ranked Auburn Tigers travel to Happy Valley in Week 3 of the college football season where they’ll face off against the No. 10 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions. The game gets started at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on ABC. You can watch the game via live stream at WatchESPN.

Auburn has cruised to a 2-0 record with a pair of gimmes under new head coach Bryan Harsin, beating Akron and Alabama State by a combined score of 122-10. Bo Nix has thrown five touchdowns to date and the team has been led on the ground by Jarquez Hunter and Tank Bigsby combining for 498 yards and averaging 12.1 yards per carry. The Tigers are listed at +10000 to win the national title and +4500 to win the SEC title at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Penn State edged out then 12th-ranked Wisconsin 16-10 on the road in their season opener and followed with a 44-13 win over Ball State. QB Sean Clifford has thrown for 477 yards and two touchdowns while RB Noah Cain has rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

With rumors of head coach James Franklin being associated with the USC vacancy, this is a big game for both teams. The Nittany Lions are listed at +5000 to win the national title with no current Big Ten odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game TV Info

Game date: Saturday, September 18

Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

Penn State is a five-point favorite to win the game at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Nittany Lions are -200 moneyline favorites while the Tigers are +170 underdogs. Total points is installed at 52.5.