Overloaded USC plane pops a wheelie on tarmac ahead of matchup with Wazzu

The USC Trojans became the No. 1 story in college football this week when they fired head coach Clay Helton following a bad loss to the Stanford Cardinal in Week 2. Until USC finds a permanent replacement, interim head coach Donte Williams is in charge of restoring order.

A tweet is going viral that is said to be the airplane full of USC football players as they get ready for Saturday’s game against the Washington Huskies. As you can tell from the photo, planes are not supposed to do that.

USC just arrived in Pullman WA for their game with Wazzu. Here’s their plane… Half the team was still on it too no explanation yet… pic.twitter.com/3lwvChstEA — Dave Stockton Jr (@DSJR1) September 18, 2021

After doing some internet research for this article, I am excited to announce I’m the 1,324th person to make the joke that the offensive and defensive linemen must have been on the back of the bus.

USC needs to add a bit more flash to their brand and hopefully that comes on the field with wins - not by the airplane potentially entering next year’s X Games.

USC’s post-Clay Helton era will start on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET from Pullman, Washington with the Trojans entering as 7.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.