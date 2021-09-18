 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Temple quarterback injuries, starter: Status of Justin Lynch, D’Wan Mathis vs. Boston College

Temple will turn to their true freshman QB for the second week in a row.

By Nick Simon
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 04 Temple at Rutgers Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It looks like the Temple Owls will turn to their true freshman quarterback once again in this afternoon’s non-conference matchup with the Boston College Eagles as Justin Lynch will get the start for a second straight week.

The Chicago native made his first start for the Owls in last week’s 45-24 victory over Akron. He utilized both his arm and his leg to get the job done as he completed 19 of 23 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns through the air, while also taking six carries for 34 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Lynch is once again replacing D’Wan Mathis, who is once again sitting out due to a foot injury he suffered in their 61-14 loss at Rutgers in Week 1. Mathis has a rough outing through the air before the injury, completing just 8 of 24 passes for 148 yards and an interception.

Boston College is closing as a 15-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

